CAN urges calm over Adamawa re-run election

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Adamawa State chapter, has called on people in the state to remain calm and renew confidence on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the re-run election in the state. Rev. Stephen Mamza, chapter Chairman, made the call while briefing newsmen on Sunday in Yola. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the INEC declared the governorship election held March 18 in the state as inconclusive. Mamza said as Christian leaders in the state, they did everything possible by mobilizing people to exercise their franchise based on trust and the promise made by INEC for a free, fair and credible polls. He said: “We, therefore, call on all to remain calm and to renew their confidence in INEC’s independence and Professionalism for openness, transparency and fairness in handling the votes of the electorates as we set to go for a re-run.”
Related Articles
Nigeria, others lose N380bn yearly to sea robbers in GoG
Nigeria and other countries in the Gulf of Guinea have lost N380billion ($800million) yearly to sea robbers and pirates between 2015 and 2019. Also, it was learnt that between 2016 and 2019, the countries lost $3billion to the criminals. This was disclosed at the ongoing maiden edition of Nigerian Admiralty Colloquium, with the theme: “Achieving […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AIT Crew On Election Monitoring In Kwara Involve In Auto Crash
The press crew of the African Independent Television (AIT) on election monitoring in Kwara State, Femi Akobi (Reporter) and his cameraman, Kunle have been involved in an auto crash. The incident occurred at the Eleyin community along Omu-Aran – Ilorin road while the crew were on election monitoring. Our correspondent, who responded to a distress […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
At last, Buhari signs Electoral Act Bill, says, ‘It’s gratifying’
President Muhammadu Buhari has finally put to rest the apprehension surrounding the Electoral Act amendment bill by signing it into law, on Friday. The President while performing the signing ritual at the State House, Abuja, said: “It is gratifying to note that the current Bill comes with a great deal of improvement from the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)