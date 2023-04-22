CAN urges Muslims, Christians to strive for inclusivity

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has admonished Muslim faithful to make good use of the opportunity presented by the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations to reflect on the need to love one another, promote mutual understanding for a peaceful society. President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a message to congratulate Muslim Ummah on completion of this year’s Ramadan fast on Friday in Abuja, noted that both Christians and Muslims must work towards promoting inclusivity, building a more tolerant and egalitarian society. He said: “Ramadan is a time of self-reflection and a renewed commitment to living a life of piety and peace. “It teaches us the importance of sacrifice, compassion, and generosity towards others, especially the less privileged in our society. “As we mark this important occasion, we must take the opportunity to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan and the values that it teaches us, which is love for one another and mutual understanding for a peaceful society. “Islam and Christianity share a lot of good virtues in common and we must use our understanding of the Holy books to promote inclusivity, and work towards building a more tolerant and egalitarian society for us all. “As we celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, we call on all Nigerians to use this occasion to pray for our beloved country, for peace, and for the prosperity of all our people.”

PDP, LP call for enthronement of justice, equity, good governance

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) have sent messages of felicitations to Nigeria Muslims as they join other Muslim faithful around the world to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr. In separate messages, the parties urged Muslims to use the occasion to pray and work towards the entrenchment of justice, equity, fairness and good governance in the country. PDP message by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, noted that the holy Ramadan offer the nation the opportunity for “introspection, especially on issues of the fear of God, integrity, accountability, adherence to set rules and constitutional order as well as the respect for the rights, personal freedom and will of the citizens in a democratic setting. The party called on Nigerians, especially the leaders, to reflect on the essence of Ramadan and use the occasion “to reawaken the virtues of selflessness, honesty, self-restraint, fair-mindedness, mutual respect, forgiveness, love and compassion for one another without regards to ethnic, sectional, religious or partisan considerations.” According to the party, this is the only way to achieve the much-desired politically stable and economically viable nation. The party expressed sadness that at a time such as this, Nigerians are still under siege by terrorists, and are subjected to misery, anguish, abject poverty and excruciating economic hardship, and blamed this on bad leadership witnessed in the country in the last eight years. “It is more saddening that those efforts by Nigerians to instill a purposeful, honest and responsible leadership is being sabotaged by oppressive forces desperate to impose themselves against the will of the people,” the statement regretted. On its part, the LP through its acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, urged the Muslims to use the period of Eid-el-Fitr celebration to lift the nation before Allah and pray for forgiveness. “Ramadan affords the nation the good opportunity to sit and reflect on the goodness of Allah upon this nation, particularly how we have remained as one in spite of so many challenges that have threatened the unity of this country. “It is only by the mercies of the Supreme One that this nation is still not balkanised,” the statement added. The party noted that God had wanted the nation to use the opportunity of the 2023 general elections to rewrite her history and enthrone a leadership where truth, equity and justice would reign, but regretted that some politicians thwarted the will of the people because they do not mean well for the country.

Niger East Senator calls moderation

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Mohammed Sani Musa, congratulated Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast; stressing that witnessing another Eid-el- Fitr was a special privilege from the Almighty Allah who has control over the destiny of man. He said that the 30- day spiritual exercise had drawn the faithful closer to Allah and urged them to keep on practising the lessons learnt from the holy month in their relationship with their Maker and fellow human beings. The Lawmaker also urged the citizens to be vigilant and celebrate in moderation, noting that the current situation in the country and globally has made it imperative for Muslims and adherents of other religions to live in love, peace and harmony with one another, and seek the face of God in prayer for divine intervention.

Youth organisation preaches peace, harmonious co-existence

National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Osun State Chapter has congratulated Muslim ummah in the state on the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan. The youth organisation in a statement signed by its Caretaker Chairman, Osun State, Comrade Abdulmajeed Oladimeji Oyeniyi, rejoiced with Muslim faithful on this year’s Eid-el-Fitr celebration. According to NYCN, there was the need for all believers, especially youths in the state to reflect on the moral, sacrifice, love and harmony the holy Ramadan teaches He said: “Happy Celebration of Eid Fitr to our Muslim brothers and sisters in Osun State and Nigeria as a whole. “As we celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid el- Fitr, I would like to extend my warmest Eid Mubarak greetings to you and your loved ones. “May the blessings of Allah be showered upon you and your family, and may this auspicious day bring you happiness, peace, and prosperity. “Eid el-Fitr is a time of reflection, gratitude, and forgiveness. It is a time to remember the less fortunate and to share our blessings with them. “Let us take this opportunity to strengthen our bonds as youths and to spread love and kindness to all.”

ATBU-TH Imam tasks on lessons after Ramadan

The Imam of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH), Uztas Aminu Aliyu Ahmad has called on Muslim ummah to uphold and continue to practice what they have learned during the holy month of Ramadan. Imam Ahmad made the call at the Jumma’at sermon on Friday, noting that most Muslims brothers have habits of forgetting about all the teachings and preaching in the month of Ramadan. According to the Clergy, Ramadan is like a refresher course for Muslims all over the world on how to get closer to God Almighty. “It’s unfortunate for a Muslims after Ramadan ends to forget about all that they have been teaching and learned during the 29 days in the Ramadan,” he said, adding that the teachings of the Ramadan are expected to change one’s character and behaviour from bad to good person.

Oba of Benin prays for peace in Nigeria

His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin has felicitated with Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eidel- Fitr celebrations, which marks the end of the Ramadan fast. The revered Monarch through a statement endorsed by his Chief Press Secretary, Iguobaro Osaigbovo, and made available to Journalists, commended followers of Islam for their devotion, prayers and urged them to use the period to reflect on the tenets of the Islamic religion as enshrined in the Holy Qur’an. His Royal Majesty, prays to Almighty God to forgive the sins of mankind and bring peace upon the country.

Glo enjoins Muslim faithful to be guided by lessons of Ramadan

Digital solutions provider, Globacom has enjoined the Muslim faithful in Nigeria to remain steadfast to the lessons of the holy month of Ramadan which include Godliness, charity, good neighbourliness, contentment and righteousness. The company made the call in a goodwill message to Nigerian Muslims to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

It congratulated them on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, and urged them to see the season as a time for worship, reconciliation and sober reflection. Globacom encouraged all Muslims to take advantage of the celebration to promote the fear of God and piety, and also called on all Nigerians to embrace peace and live in harmony with fellow Nigerians irrespective of tribe, political persuasion or religion. Globacom reiterated its commitment to the continued provision of innovative and affordable voice and data services during the Eid-el-Fitr holidays and beyond, and called on its subscribers to use the unique services on its network to stay in touch with friends, family and loved ones. The Ramadan fast takes place in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar as enshrined in the Holy Quran and is concluded with the celebration of Eid-el-Fitr.

Mbah promises religious harmony, inclusion

The Enugu State Governor- elect, Dr. Peter Mbah has felicitated Muslim faithful across the state, Nigeria and the world at large over this year’s Eid el-Fitr celebration marking the end of the month-long Holy Ramadan. Mbah, who urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to sustain the spirit of Ramadan, which encapsulates peace, love, unity, progress, neighborliness, development and nation-building, promised that his administration would run governance of inclusiveness, encourage religious harmony and forge a common front for the wellness of the society.

In a statement made available on Friday morning by the Head, Peter Mbah Media Office, Dan Nwomeh, the Governor- elect further assured that the peace and security of the citizens irrespective of religious leaning would be his administration’s priority. He stressed that the Muslim Ummah, and indeed, all Nigerians should learn some good lessons from the just concluded Ramadan by being their brothers and neighbours’ keepers, adding that Christians, Muslims and others have been co-existing harmoniously in the state which would be consolidated when he assumes office in May. Part of the statement reads.

“Let me thank the Almighty Allah (SWT), the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful, for the successful completion of this year’s Holy Month of Ramadan by our Muslim brothers and sisters in Enugu State, Nigeria and the globe. “This year’s Ramadan has ushered in peace, unity and progress symbolising the beginning of a new journey of greatness in the annals of our state and country. “It has its spiritual significance which all Muslim Ummah must not abandon in the course of this celebration. “The Holy Ramadan has taught us unconditional love for our family, neighbours, and our society. “It has taught us that peace costs nothing but remains priceless. It has given clues on how to live in harmony with people around us.