CAN wants Mailafia immortalised

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has joined millions of Nigerians to mourn the demise of the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia.

The religious body, while expressing shock over his death, urged the Federal and Kaduna State governments to immortalise Obadiah whom it describes as a foremost defender of the masses and the church, who pitched his tent with the downtrodden.

A statement signed by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, on Monday, in Abuja, disclosed that late Obadiah would be honoured during CAN’s forthcoming anniversary celebrations, adding that the people of the Middle Belt would not forget the man who served them till the end.

According to CAN, his death was not only a rude shock, but a great loss to the country and the Church, adding that he left when his voice was most needed to address the insecurity issues bedevilling the country.

The statement partly reads: “The Association calls on the Federal and Kaduna governments to immortalise him. We are dumbfounded by the sudden relocation of a voice of the voiceless, a voice of courage, wisdom and reason, a patriot per excellence, a genuine Christian, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, when the Church, nay the country, needs him most.

“Such a voice is needed now when many well meaning Nigerians are keeping silent at the time they are expected to speak against the unending and unprecedented killings and kidnappings in the country as a result of the collapsed and compromised security architecture…

“Our consolation is that he not only died on duty for the Kingdom of God as a martyr, but refused to compromise his faith in the Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. He served God till his last breath. Here was a Christian leader who refused to be cowed or intimidated because of his resolve to see a new Nigeria.”

