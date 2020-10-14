CAN wants redeployed officers probed, bad eggs sanctioned

…seeks total reform of security agencies

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Federal Government to investigate all men of the disbanded Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS), and ensure anyone found guilty of corruption was sanctioned. Displeased over the automatic deployment of the disbanded SARS operatives to other units of the Nigeria Police Force, CAN expressed worry that the units were at risk of being corrupted and displaying acts of lawlessness in no distant time. President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, in a statement issued yesterday, stressed the need for a total reform of all security agencies in the country.

He, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for being sensitive and responsive to the clarion call for the disbanding of SARS, Ayokunle said: “We are aware of the circumstances that led to the agitation which included, but not limited to, alleged extrajudicial killings, unlawful arrests and detentions, extortion, tortures, and disappearances of detainees.

“CAN acknowledges the spontaneous nature of protest nationwide, but regrets the loss of lives and the destruction of some property in the course of the mass actions. We ask God to console and comfort all the bereaved as He heals those who are recuperating in the hospitals. “Equally, CAN appreciates the prompt and positive responses of the Federal Government in disbanding SARS.

It is unprecedented in recent history of our country and it is praiseworthy. This is what democracy is all about. “However, CAN is not happy with the automatic redeployment of the officers and men of the disbanded unit to other units without sanctioning the bad eggs among them.

We call for an Administrative or Judicial Investigation into the disbanded SARS with a view to bringing the culprits to book so that such bad eggs might not be allowed to corrupt other units or continue with their old habit of lawlessness.

“Finally, we call on all our security agencies to be reformed and transformed into a modern security architecture that befits the contemporary challenges such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, and herdsmen’s attacks.

Uniformed men and women should cherish the rare opportunity the country gave them and the trust of handling the security of the nation by behaving responsibly. They should make us to be proud of them.”

Like this: Like Loading...