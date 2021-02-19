Can we afford bicameral legislature?

Certainly the Presidential System of Government is not the major cause of our problems, but it has worsened our crises. No consultation with the people on the new adventure, no mandate of the people. The House has fallen but we can pretend that it has not. But we can still do something about it if we are determined. For example since 1978, all countries in Latin America have either changed or replaced their constitutions.

Why should our own be different. On March 19, 2011, a constitution referendum was held in Egypt. In April 1993, a referendum was held in Eritrea. Even Kenya has held three referendums on their constitution. There have been several referendums in Morocco, most of which were related to the Moroccan constitution.

A constitution referendum was held in Bangladesh on September 15, 1991. The current constitution of Iraq was approved by referendum on October 15, 2005. The present constitution of the Philippines was approved via a plebiscite in 1987. We can quote many countries where there have been many constitutional referendums. Let’s take Chile as an example. There were jubilant scenes in Chile on October 26 last year according to a BBC report, after an overwhelming majority voted in support of rewriting Chile’s constitution, which dates to the military rule of Gen. Augusto Pinochet. With almost all the ballots counted, 78% had voted “yes” in a referendum that was called after mass protests against inequality. President Sebastián Piñera praised the peaceful vote.

He said it was “the beginning of a path that we must all walk together”. Right-wing President Piñera agreed in November 2019 to hold the referendum after a month of huge and almost daily protests across Chile which saw more than a million people take to the streets in the capital, Santiago.

The protests, which had originally been triggered by a fare hike on the Santiago metro, drew a wide variety of Chileans who shared an anger about the high levels of inequality in Chile onto the streets. One of their key demands was to reform the old dictatorship-era constitution, which they argued entrenched inequalities by putting the private sector in control of health, education, housing and pensions. The referendum, which was originally due to be held in April, was postponed to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The referendum asked Chileans two questions: firstly, if they wanted a new constitution, and secondly, what kind of body they would want to draw it up. With almost all the votes counted, more than 78% voted in favour of a new constitution. An overwhelming majority of 79% also voted in favour of the new constitution being drawn up by a body which will be 100% elected by a popular vote rather than one which would have been made up by 50% of members of Congress. As the results came in, the word rebirth was projected onto a building in downtown Santiago. The new constitution will then be put to the Chilean people in another referendum in 2022.

Let’s go back to how we adopted the Presidential system of government. After overthrowing General Yakubu Gowon in a military coup, the then Head of State, Brigadier Murtala Mohammed on July 30, 1975, announced that his government will come out with a political programme. On October 1, 1975, Brigadier Mohammed in a broadcast to the nation declared “One important subject before us is, of course, the question of a political programme.

I promised in my last address to announce a programme, and the government has since then given considerable thought to this matter. The ultimate aim is to forge a viable political system, which will be stable and responsive enough to needs and realities of this country. This is not an exercise that begins and ends in the mere drafting of a constitution. Viable political institutions only emerge from hard experience and practice and the corporate experience of all is what matters.

It is, therefore, my belief that our immediate task is to set the stage for this corporate effort to work on a new constitution. Whatever the outcome, the decision has to be made democratically, openly and by all. With this in mind, the Supreme Military Council has approved a five programme designed to ensure a smooth transition to civil rule by those elected by the people of the country”. A few days later, the central government named a 50-man constitutional drafting committee headed by Chief Rotimi Alade Williams.

Chief Obafemi Awolowo, GCFR, declined to serve as a member of the committee. A few days later the committee was inaugurated at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island, Lagos. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Major General Joe Garba and the then Director General of the Institute of International Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi were present at the event.

In his speech, Brigadier General Murtala Mohammed said: “We have decided to adopt the Presidential System of Government”. The “We” he was referring to was the Supreme Military Council which he headed. General Mohammed gave the committee some guidelines on the thinking of government that it should seriously consider: “We are committed to a federal system of government and a free democratic and lawful system of government that guarantees fundamental human rights, the Federal Military Government is committed to the emergence of a stable system of government through Constitutional law, This we trust can best be achieved through the creation of viable political institutions which will ensure maximum participation and consensus and orderly succession to political power.

Considering our recent political experience, any Constitution devised should seek to: (a) eliminate cut throat political competition based on system or rules of winner-takes-all. As a corollary, it should discourage electoral malpractices; (b) it should also discourage institutionalised opposition to the government in power and, instead develop consensus politics and government based on a community of all interests rather than the interests of sections of the country; (c) firmly establish the principle of public accountability for all holders of public office.

All public office holders must be seen to account openly for their conduct of affairs, eliminate overcentralization of power in a few hands and as a matter of principle, decentralise power wherever possible as a means of diffusing tension.

The powers and duties of the leading functionaries of government must be carefully defined; considering our past difficulties over population counts, we should endeavour to devise measures that will have the effect of depoliticising population census in the country, which, as we all know, has caused interminable dispute at home and grave embarrassment on more than one occasion….” To re-emphasise the position of the Supreme Military Council, General Olusegun Obasanjo while opening the first sitting of the Constituent Assembly on October 6, 1977 said: “Your task which is clearly established and defined is to assist in giving the country a new Constitution by deliberating on the draft Constitution before you and passing it to the Supreme Military Council for promulgation into law.”

Thus Constitution, by their very nature, can never be permanent. At best they serve as guidelines for human societies to use to shape their ways of life. They must thus be firm and unambiguous for all to see and know how they fit in and where and what limited rights, duties and responsibilities are enjoined on them in consonance with the good of all. Constitutions must thus be versatile and yet carry clear-cut provisions which are adequate and commonly understood by sufficiently flexible to accommodate and not hinder genuine national interest. A country needs a good and workable Constitution, a Constitution that the aspiration of the generality of its people and their divergent differences can accommodate and be made effective. In countries like our own where rapid changes are taking place fast, and all the time, the temptation for an equally rapid turnaround or changes in the provisions of the Constitution occurring must be recognized and checked. The corollary to this is to avoid undue resistance to admitting changes where they are due and desirable.

At best, however, Constitutions like all manmade artefacts are by nature transitory. Like all doctrines and philosophies they best fulfil the role for which they are intended only when viewed and applied in human terms, with adequate allowance being made for our frailties. Legal minds and authorities on Constitution-making might not agree with this down-to-earth approach and analysis, but it is difficult to question its validity in as far as it relates to creating and maintaining sound human relations in a community as diverse as our own. And also when one bears in mind the different traditional background, not to talk of the wide divergence in the rate and degree of absorbing what made for progress in modern life and its essential ingredients – in short, the attributes which constitute those values forming a universal or world-wide culture.” That was how the Presidential System of Government was forced on us by the military. There was no plebiscite or referendum on the constitution. We must change it by all means necessary.

Teniola, a former director at the presidency, writes from Lagos.

