CAN Youths Congratulate, Pledge To Work With Tinubu

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), has congratulated the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for what was described as a “resounding victory.”

National Chairman of YOWICAN, Belusochukwu Enwere in an open letter to Tinubu sighted by newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, expressed its commitment to deepen relationship with the president-elect, even as he urged him to work towards restructuring the country and entrenching true federalism in line with global best practices.

The letter reads: “I write on behalf of myself and the entire Christian Youth in Nigeria to congratulate you on your resounding victory, well deserved and overlong success at the just concluded presidential election.

“You have undoubtedly worked very hard to achieve this victory and your commitment and dedication for the unity of our dear country has helped you to achieve this goal. This will benefit the country as a whole as new and young minds will emerge.

“It is not disputable that, with your versed experience and leadership acumen, you easily fulfill all your campaign promises.”

