CAN youths: We’ll resist any attempt to remove Plateau speaker

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) Plateau State chapter has vowed to resist any attempt to remove the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Nuhu Ayuba Abok, for speaking out and standing with the people of the state. Theysaidthetimeforpoliticking and party cowardice had ended since the election in 2019, stressing that it was time to close all ranks and solidify good governance and the protection of the land irrespectiveof ethnic, religious or party affiliations.

The CAN Youth Wing led by the state Chairman, Deacon Markus Kanda, stated this yesterday during a world press conference held at the CAN Secretariat in Jos, the state capital. Kanda said: “We call to the attention of the Plateau State government to the rumours making the rounds on the perceived impeachment of the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly and the intimidation of honourable members by whatever means possible and for the measures taken by the House under his leadership in the defence of the interest of Plateau people. “Plateau youths shall resist strongly any attempt to disorganise the House of Assembly.

