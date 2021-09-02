News

CAN youths: We’ll resist any attempt to remove Plateau speaker

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) Plateau State chapter has vowed to resist any attempt to remove the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Nuhu Ayuba Abok, for speaking out and standing with the people of the state. Theysaidthetimeforpoliticking and party cowardice had ended since the election in 2019, stressing that it was time to close all ranks and solidify good governance and the protection of the land irrespectiveof ethnic, religious or party affiliations.

The CAN Youth Wing led by the state Chairman, Deacon Markus Kanda, stated this yesterday during a world press conference held at the CAN Secretariat in Jos, the state capital. Kanda said: “We call to the attention of the Plateau State government to the rumours making the rounds on the perceived impeachment of the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly and the intimidation of honourable members by whatever means possible and for the measures taken by the House under his leadership in the defence of the interest of Plateau people. “Plateau youths shall resist strongly any attempt to disorganise the House of Assembly.

The time of politicking and party cowardice has ended since the election of 2019 and now is a crucial time to close all ranks and solidify good governance and the protection of the land irrespective of ethnic, religious or party affiliations,” Kanda stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okowa regrets rising COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

ASABA Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday decried the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, saying that it had become obvious that community transmission of the virus had reached an alarming and frightening proportion.     The governor said it was regrettable that many persons still  think that the Coronavirus disease was a hoax. […]
News

YYF faults quit order on Igbo in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A pan-Yoruba sociocultural group, Yoruba Youth Forum (YYF) has condemned an offensive video by one Adeyinka Grandson who threatened to instigate killing of Ndigbo unless they quit Lagos, saying it was not complicit in the alleged viral video as being insinuated.   The group in a statement by its President-General, Comrade Abiodun Bolarinwa condemned the […]
News

COSEYL asks South-East govs to revive Okpara, Mbakwe’s moribund industries

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) yesterday called on South-East governorstofocusmoreonrevitalizingmoribundindustriesin theirvariousstateswithaview toimprovinglivesresidents. COSEYL in a statement madeavailabletojournalistsin Aba by its President-General, Chief GoodluckIbem, saidthat the industrialization efforts of former Premier of Eastern Region, Dr. Michael Okpara had been destroyed by leaders who tookoverafterhim. Besides, COSEYLlamented that the positive industrialization concepts that former Governorof […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica