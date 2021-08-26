CAN@45: FG conspiring against Nigerians

…alleges, military not allowed to deal with insurgents

In light of the worsening state of insecurity in the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has alleged an ongoing conspiracy by the Nigerian government against the people whom they have sworn to protect.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja to commemorate CAN’s 45th anniversary, leadership of the CAN Day Celebration Committee, criticised government for being insincere and unwilling to address the escalating crisis which was leading to continuous loss of lives.

The CAN Chairman Lagos State, Rt. Rev. Stephen Adegbite, who advised President Muhammadu Buhari to stop being biased as he may flee office for his life if Nigeria should collapse under his watch, stressed that insurgents, especially members of Boko Haram, could be defeated within a week once government takes the war against insurgency serious.

He said: “What is happening at the moment is that government is conspiring against Nigeria and against Nigerians. If government is ready to win this battle, in one week they will defeat Boko Haram but the point is what do they want to achieve from it?

“You can only be president when there is a Nigeria, if there is no Nigeria today, Mr. Buhari will leave Aso Rock and he will run for his dear life.

“For anybody to tell me that the military we have in Nigeria cannot defeat Boko Haram I will not accept it, its a lie. They are not allowed to deal with boko haram; when they want to get them they ask them to retreat but what are we gaining from that, where are we going from here?

“The government must be sincere, Mr. President is looking the other way. We cannot deal with Boko Haram but we can go after Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu.

“After the 42 Muslims were killed in Plateau State somebody said there will be reprisal attacks and up till now he has not been arrested does he have two heads, are we not in the same country?

“You go after other people from other parts but you cannot deal with people from your own side who are threatening brim stone and thunder but Nigeria belongs to God and God will deliver Nigeria.

“From history there is no body that conspired against Nigeria that will go scot free. People have done it in the past and that God is still alive. That is why we are saying there is still cause for us to still celebrate Nigeria, God will still fight the battle for us and we will continue to have our peace and rest in Nigeria.”

The Assistant General Secretary CAN, Elder Biodun Sanyaolu who stressed that Nigeria has brilliant security men who have excelled and displayed competence in operations outside the country, said: “The fact remains; our leaders are not sincere.

“After 42 Muslims were killed they said the president was very sad and he could not eat, what has been happening when other people were being killed?

“Now we are seeing reprisals, a lot of people are being killed in Plateau state now and the president is still eating maybe when they kill another Muslim the President will not eat again.”

Elder Sanyaolu, who regretted what he described as “a siege on the church, said it was reprehensible that the nation’s security architecture has been compromised.

