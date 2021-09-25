CAN@45: Nigeria must stop recycling failed leaders – Ayokunle

Abuja The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised Nigerians to stop recycling leaders, who have failed in delivering quality leadership and governance that would bring about positive change to the people and the country as a whole. President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, who gave the advice at the association’s 45th anniversary lecture as part of events lined up for the Sapphire CAN day celebration with the theme, ‘The Church and the Doctrine of Regeneration in the Transformation of Nigeria’ on Friday in Abuja, stressed that Nigeria was in dire need of an all-encompassing regeneration beginning from the heart which abhors both good and evil, and cutting across politics, elections, social institutions and religion.

He said: “There is need for political regeneration in this nation in terms of regeneration of leaders. Recycling those that have failed because they have the money, the ethnic advantage to rig elections should no longer be emphasized if we must go forward. “If we do not change our attitude, our acts and the system, we will just be cut away and we won’t get anything.

So, there is need for political regeneration so that good leaders can be brought up and those who loot the treasury will not get the advantage again. “The electoral process has to change, INEC is not independent and unless we change the electoral process we will not be able to get the best. There is need for regeneration of participation by the church in the process of elections.

How many are card carrying members of political parties across all levels?” Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara who charged the church to return to its basis, raised concern over the exorbitant fees attributed to services delivered by institutions ran by the church to attend to basic needs of the people.

“Today, missions are building universities, who can afford them, missions are building hospitals who can afford them, missions are still sending people to school but how many? “Job these days is manknows- man. Some people pay and buy those jobs, what is the church doing? There are more youths on the streets today and many are losing their bearing all because there is no leadership or the leadership is not working enough. We must do the right thing; and tell ourselves the basic truth.”

Delivering the keynote address, Professor of Theology, Lagos State University, Rt. Rev. Dapo Asaju, who said the Nigerian government has failed at all levels, lamented that the country was only getting worse by the day rather than progressing positively, adding that there was an absence of good, caring, disciplined, credible and progressive African leaders both politically and economically to help develop the potentials of the people. He said: “The problems of Nigeria and Nigerians are complex, chronic, self-inflicted and as diverse as they are numerous.

The people suffer from acute corruption and devaluation of normal standard of living. “There is apparent failure of government at all levels. Most people have bleak future because of lack of security, employment, basic infrastructure and avenue to maximize their potentials. Internal colonization by a tribe over others have shown defiant domination of most top leadership positions in government, legislature, judiciary, military, para- military and agencies of education and commerce. “Family moral values are falling as liberal western lifestyles and revisionist theologies and philosophies are making incursion into Christian communities. Proliferation of ammunitions smuggled in through porous.” Asaju, a former Vice Chancellor of Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo charged church leaders to stop playing church and assume their roles as the watchman of Nigerian affairs saying, “Churches have not united enough under the leadership of CAN to defend the church and the suffering people of Nigerians. “Our social responsibilities to one another has suffered because of selfishness, insensitivity to the plight of persecuted Christians and refugees as a result of Boko Haram , Fulani herdsmen and bandits attacks.

