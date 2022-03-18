Sports

Canada confirms two Nigeria friendlies in April

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face the Ca- n a – dian women national team twice next month in games designed to celebrate the North American ladies’ t r i umph a t the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo last August. The team ranked sixth in the world powered to their first-ever gold medal in the Summer Olympics football tournament by beating Sweden 3–2 in the penalty shoot-out after both teams drew 1–1 after extra time in the final. Nigeria have agreed to join in the Canadians’ celebratory tour, with both sides scheduled to face-off in a two-match series.

The first game will take place on April 8 in Vancouver, while the second match will be played three days later, on April 11, at the Starlight Stadium in Langford. Confirming the international friendlies, Canada’s head coach Beverly Priestman expressed her delight at facing the most successful African women’s national team.

“I was over the moon to get Nigeria over the line,” Priestman said. “We haven’t got a lot of experience against African nations so for me, playing Nigeria, we haven’t played them a lot, but we know they’re an unbelievable team, and it’ll be a great experience for us to keep pushing forward on our new journey.”

 

