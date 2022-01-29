News

Canada Omicron infections past peak, hospitalizations rising – Health official

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Canada has moved past the worst of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on some parameters, but Canadians still need to be prudent as hospitalizations were continuing to rise, the country’s top health official said Friday.

Omicron infections started spreading rapidly last month, taking over the dominant variant designation from Delta and forcing authorities to impose restrictions on businesses and social gatherings, reports Reuters.

Multiple indicators, including daily case counts and test positivity rates, now suggest that Omicron infections have peaked nationally in Canada, chief public health officer Theresa Tam told reporters at a briefing.

“Getting to perhaps the peak is one thing but coming down the other side of the wave includes a lot of people could get infected, and some of them could potentially be infected with BA.2,” Tam said, referring to a subvariant of the Omicron coronavirus variant that has been recorded in some European countries.

Canada has detected over 100 cases of BA.2, which does not have the specific mutation seen with Omicron that can help to easily distinguish it from Delta, but the main Omicron variant was still behind the vast majority of COVID-19 infections.

While the seven-day average case count dropped 28% as of Wednesday, compared with the week earlier, hospitalizations due to COVID continued to increase during the same period and over 1,200 patients were getting treated in intensive care units on average daily.

“Presently lagging indicators are still rising … this is why it continues to be important to limit spread as much as possible,” Tam said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Strike: JOHESU, AHPA issue 15-day ultimatum to FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

About 34 days into resident doctors strike, health workers under the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Association (AHPA), have asked the Federal Government to address the outstanding welfare issues with the union within the next 15 days or risk a nationwide indefinite strike by members.   The ultimatum was sighted […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Aerial patrols foil mass kidnap in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

…as operatives rescue scores of hostages     The Kaduna State Government has disclosed that aerial patrols across the state has foiled mass kidnap of citizens in the state.   This is as government also condoles with the Emir of Birnin-Gwari for over the death of his driver, killed by bandits along the Birnin-Gwari- Kaduna […]
Business News

MDXI supports microfinance banks, pension firms to optimise profit

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

MDXi, a MainOne Company, is organizing an interactive webinar for Micro Finance Bank, Pension Funds Administrators and Capital Market Operators.   The company said the event will take place on Thursday with the theme, ‘Optimizing Business Operations with MDXi Cloud solutions.’   It stated that the webinar will feature presentations, case studies and panel discussions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica