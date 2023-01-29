Canada Police arrest Nigerian, declare another wanted in $.5m airline ticket scam

Metro & Crime

The police in Peel Region, Southern Ontario, Canada have arrested a 32-year-old man of Nigerian descent, Adebowale Adiatu; while an arrest warrant has been issued for his compatriot, Gbemisola Akinrinade, 44. They were alleged to have fraudulently issued and sold 250 airline tickets valued in excess of $500,000.

Adiatu is from Vaughan, while Akinrinade, female, is of Brampton.

According to investigators, between June and December 2021, the suspects claimed they were working for travel agencies based out of the United Kingdom and accessed a secure online booking portal of a major European airline.

“It is alleged that these two individuals fraudulently sold valid flight tickets to unsuspecting customers and collected the payments to benefit themselves financially,” the Police said in release.

Majority of those who bought the fraudulent tickets were from the Calgary area and the flights were mainly to Africa, according to the Police.

Adiatu is charged with fraud over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Akinrinade is wanted for obtaining by false pretence, unlawful use of a computer, fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and fraud under $5,000.

 

Courtesy: toronto.citynews.ca

 

