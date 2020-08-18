News

Canada refuses to release emails with US over Huawei exec’s arrest

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Canada has released as much information as it legally can about the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, the government’s lawyers said on Monday, as she sought more confidential documents relating to her 2018 detention.
Meng, 48, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant charging her with bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran, reports Reuters.
She has said she is innocent, and is fighting extradition to the United States while under house arrest in Vancouver.
On the first day of hearings expected to last up to three days, Meng’s lawyer said a “flurry of emails” between Canadian and American officials around the time of Meng’s arrest should not all be covered by privilege, as Canadian prosecutors have argued.
Meng’s lawyers have pushed for the release of more documents to support their assertion that Canadian and American authorities committed abuses of process while questioning Meng before her arrest, including the improper sharing of identifying details about her electronic devices.
Crown lawyer John Gibb-Carsley said his team is committed to making the trial “as open as possible without divulging the privileges which need to be protected.”
However, Meng’s lawyers argued that abuse of process is an exception to litigation privilege.
“We see a flurry of emails around the subject matter,” Scott Fenton, a lawyer for Meng, said. “We would be easily guilty of being wrong that all these emails are about that subject matter because we can’t see them, so it’s a matter for the closed hearing to determine what these are about.”
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have denied any abuses relating to their conduct during Meng’s arrest.
Several of the privilege claims were litigated in a federal court in Ottawa in late July, because they were made on the basis of national security.
The hearings will continue in a closed session on Tuesday, potentially stretching into Wednesday. Meng will not be present.
A schedule proposed jointly by lawyers for the prosecution and defense said that a decision on the issue by October 2 would allow the rest of the trial to proceed as planned, with hearings wrapping up in April 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Drama as Reps, Amaechi disagree on Chinese loans

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

…Gbajabiamila intervenes, as Ossai, Oke disagree The continuation of the House of Representatives probe into $500 billion Chinese loans for railways in the country was on Monday marred in drama occasioned by a disagreement between the probe committee Chairman, Hon. Ossai Ossai and Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi. Trouble began when Chairman of the House […]
News

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 16 in Northern Cameroon 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Suspected militants from Islamist group Boko Haram killed at least 16 people and wounded seven early on Sunday in a grenade attack on a camp for displaced people in northern Cameroon, a local official said. The assailants threw a grenade into a group of sleeping people inside the camp in the village of Nguetchewe, […]
News Top Stories

AMCON tasks receivers on recovery of N5trn debt

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Mr. Ahmed Kuru, at the weekend reiterated that if at sunset, the corporation is unable to recover its outstanding huge debt of over N5 trillion, the debt burden would automatically become the debt of the Federal Government of Nigeria for which taxpayers’ monies will […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: