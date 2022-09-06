News

Canada Stabbings: One suspect found dead

Canada police have said that one of the two suspects in Sunday’s mass stabbings in Saskatchewan has been found dead.

The body of Damien Sanderson, 31, was found in the James Smith Cree Nation, home to several victims, they said.

The two suspects were brothers and police say Myles Sanderson is still at large and believed to be in the city of Regina, reports the BBC.

On Sunday, 10 people were stabbed to death in one of the worst acts of violence in Canada’s recent history.

The attacks – which left another 18 people injured – happened in a remote region of Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewanians and Canadians would be there for each other in “times of difficulty and anguish”.

Many of the victims were residents of the remote James Smith Cree Nation, home to about 2,000 people – leaving members of Canada’s indigenous community especially shaken. A state of emergency was declared in Saskatchewan.

Canadian media have identified some of the victims, although no official details have been provided by authorities.

Saskatchewan’s 1.2 million residents are scattered across 250,000 square miles. Clusters of tight-knit communities, separated by stretches of highways, dot the flat expanse of farmland. Most places feel remote.

 

