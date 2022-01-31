Sports

Canada stun US to close in on World Cup berth

Canada took a giant step towards their first World Cup qualification in 36 years on Sunday after scoring an upset 2-0 victory over arch-rivals the United States in Concacaf qualifiers.

A Cyle Larin goal after just seven minutes and an injury-time effort from Sam Adekugbe secured all three points for the Canadians at a frigid Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton to extend the home side’s lead at the top of the Concacaf standings.

The unbeaten Canadians now have 22 points from 10 games with four fixtures remaining, pulling four points clear of the USA who are second with 18 points.

Canada have emerged as the surprise package from the Central America, North America and the Caribbean qualifying region, and are now firmly on course for only their second trip to the World Cup after reaching the Mexico finals in 1986.

The top three sides in the eight-team round-robin table qualify automatically for this year’s finals in Qatar.

But the defeat piles pressure on USA coach Gregg Berhalter, whose team face Honduras at home on Wednesday before a tricky final three games in March which includes away trips to Mexico and Costa Rica and a home game against Panama.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

Reporter

Sports

Zenith Bank Next Gen Tennis Masters: U-14 Champions cause major upsets

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The two national champions in the boys and girls categories given wild cards into the Zenith Bank Next Generation Masters have justified their inclusion with resounding victories against older opponents. Khadijat Mohammed from Abuja who won the last two 14 & Under girls titles in Lagos and Port Harcourt surprised Blessing Otu, the top seed […]
Sports

Arsenal, Aston Villa fight over Onuachu

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Top English Premier League sides Arsenal and Aston Villa have joined in the race to land Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu, According to Corriere dello Sport, Genk striker Paul Onuachu is attracting interest from many clubs across England and Europe. Arsenal and Aston Villa are among the sides who seem to retain an interest in […]
Sports

Barca President, Executive Board resign

Posted on Author Reporter

  Josep Maria Bartomeu has resigned as Barcelona president on Tuesday rather than await a fans' vote of confidence on his future at the club. The rest of the board of directors have stepped down alongside Bartomeu, and an election will be scheduled within the next 90 days to appoint a new president, reports ESPN. "It's a […]

