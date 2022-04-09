Canada to restrict non-resident Nigerians, others from buying houses

The Canadian government has revealed that it will restrict foreign nationals including Nigerians from acquiring ‘non-recreational, residential property’ in the country for a period of two years. The restriction, however, excludes foreign nationals who have become permanent residents of the country.

“To make sure that housing is owned by Canadians instead of foreign investors, Budget 2022 announces the government’s intention to propose restrictions that would prohibit foreign commercial enterprises and people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents from acquiring non-recreational, residential property in Canada for a period of two years,” the budget document states. The budget 2022 document is titled ‘A Plan to Grow Our Economy and Make Life More Affordable.’ It was presented by Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s deputy prime minister and finance minister.

“So let me explain what we need if we are to build a strong country here at home: we need housing that is affordable for everyone, and investments that ensure an entire generation is not priced out of owning a home,” Ms Freeland said in a tweet explaining the importance of the budget. According to the budget document, for years, foreign money has been coming into Canada to buy residential real estate. This has fueled concerns about the impact on costs in cities like Vancouver and Toronto and worries about Canadians being priced out of the housing market in cities and towns across the country.

The new law will exempt refugees and people who have been authorised to come to Canada under emergency travel while fleeing international crises. Additionally: “International students on the path to permanent residency would also be exempt in certain circumstances, as would individuals on work permits who are residing in Canada.” Home prices in Canada have soared more than 50 per cent since 2020. The market saw a record monthly increase in February as buyers acted ahead of rate increases by the Bank of Canada, taking the benchmark price of a home to C$869,300 ($693,000). Canada, since 2015 when it commenced its ‘Express Entry programme’ to immigrants, has become a choice location for Nigerians and has seen a significant influx of Nigerians into its territory.

