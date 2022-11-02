News

Canada unveils plan to welcome .5m Nigerians, others annually

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Canada unveils plan to welcome .5m Nigerians, others annually

 

 

Determined to address the problem of labour shortage confronting the country, the Canadian federal government has revealed its immigration plan to welcome half a million immigrants each year by 2025.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser released Canada’s 2023-2025 Immigration Levels Plan which embraces immigration as a strategy to help businesses find workers and to attract the skills required in key sectors.

This is a cheering news for many Nigerians who plan to relocate out of the country.

According to the new release from the immigration ministry, the Canadian economy is now facing critical labour market shortages causing uncertainty for Canadian businesses and workers.

The ambitious immigration plan will manage the social and economic challenges Canada will face in the decades ahead.

In 2021 Canada welcomed over 405,000 newcomers, the most in a single year.

According to the plan, the government is continuing that ambition by setting targets in the new levels plan of 465,000 permanent residents in 2023; 485,000 in 2024; and 500,000 in 2025.

“Our plan has a focus on economic growth.

“By the third year of this plan, 60 per cent of new immigrants will be admitted under economic immigration categories,” Fraser said.

The plan also brought an increased focus on attracting newcomers to different regions of the country, including small towns and rural communities.

Immigration accounted for almost 100 per cent of Canada’s labour force growth and by 2032 it’s projected to account for 100 per cent of Canada’s population growth, the release said.

According to the statement, Canada’s worker-to-retiree ratio is expected to shift from seven to one 50 years ago to two to one by 2035. (Xinhua/NAN)

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Spain records one million Covid cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Spain has recorded more than one million coronavirus cases, becoming the first western European country to pass that landmark figure. On Wednesday the country reported 16,973 infections and 156 deaths in the previous 24 hours, reports the BBC. Since its first diagnosed case on 31 January, Spain has now recorded a total of 1,005,295 infections. […]
News

NEXIM shifts focus to women, youths, SMEs with N10bn Seed Fund

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Nigerian Export- Import Bank (NEXIM) has moved to support women and youth exporters with a seed fund of N10 billion under a new programme coined Women and Youth Export Facility (WAYEF). The bank also announced a partnership with Afreximbank with which $50 million Project Preparation Fund (PPF) would be mobilised for Nigeria. The objective […]
News

Lawan constitutes 13-member ad-hoc panel to investigate crude oil theft

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, constituted a 13-member ad-hoc committee to investigate oil theft in Nigeria and its impact on petroleum production and oil revenues. Lawan announced the composition of the panel on the floor of the Senate during plenary session. Making the announcement, he named Senator Bassey Albert Akpan as the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica