Sports

Canada’s goalkeeper Crepeau to miss World Cup with broken leg

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Canada Soccer said on Monday that goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau will miss the Qatar World Cup after suffering a broken right leg over the weekend while playing in the MLS Cup Final.

The Los Angeles FC goalkeeper, who was expected to serve as one of the backups to Milan Borjan in Qatar with Canada back in the World Cup for the first time since 1986, suffered the injury during extra time in a collision that earned him a red card.

Crepeau raced out of the area in a bid to deny Philadelphia Union forward Cory Burke of a scoring opportunity in the 116th minute when they collided, leaving the Canadian in agony before he was carried off the pitch.

The 28-year-old Crepeau underwent surgery on Sunday to repair the fracture.

Canada have friendly matches against Bahrain on November 11 and Japan on November 17 before playing their first group stage game of the World Cup on November 23 against Belgium.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Wimbledon: Kalinina will use prize money to rebuild parents’ home

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina said she will use her prize money from Wimbledon to help rebuild her parents’ home after it was bombed during the Russian invasion. Kalinina said her parents are now staying at her apartment while the rebuilding work takes place at their home in Irpin, which was retaken from Russian troops in […]
Sports

‘Sports in Nigeria – Going Round in Circles’ for launch in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter

    The book, “Sports in Nigeria – Going Round in Circles” written by Godwin Kienka, Director of the International Tennis Academy will be launched at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club on Saturday, June 25. The launch is scheduled to start at 4 pm following the grand finale of the MTN Junior Tennis League Championship […]
Sports

FA Cup: Mahrez double as Man City crush Fulham

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Manchester City overcame an early wobble as Riyad Mahrez struck twice to help them ease past second-tier Fulham 4-1 in the FA Cup fourth round at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.   A frenetic opening saw the Championship side grab a surprise lead through Fabio Carvalho in the fourth minute before Ilkay Gundogan levelled for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica