Canada's players refuse to play Panama friendly

Canada’s men’s football team has pulled out of a friendly with Panama that was due to take place on Sunday, citing a dispute with the country’s football association over financial compensation and other matters, according to broadcaster CTV.

The team has refused to train in recent days due to the dispute, saying in a letter quoted by CTV that “Canada football has disrespected our team and jeapordised our efforts to raise the standards and effectively advance the game in Canada.”

The letter outlines a number of issues, including a demand for more transparency, better leadership and 40 per cent share of the prize money for the World Cup.

“We hope Canada Soccer will take decisive steps to work with our team so we can be back on the field for our match on 9 June,” the letter said, adding an apology to Canadian and Panamanian fans.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

