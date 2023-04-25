Canadian Actor, Colucci Dies After 12 Cosmetic Surgeries

Canadian actor, Saint Von Colucci is dead, New Telegraph reports.

Colucci dies at the age of 22 after undergoing twelve cosmetic surgeries to look like BTS singer, Jimin in an upcoming series.

His publicist, Eric Blake, who shared the sad news on Monday, said the actor passed away in the early hour of Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the South Korean hospital due to complications from his most recent procedure.

It would be recalled that the actor had moved from Canada to South Korea in 2019 in pursuit of an entertainment career, and went under the knife on Saturday, April 22, to remove jaw implants he had put in last November. All in a bid to look like BTS singer, Jimin.

Unfortunately during the operation, Van Colucci developed an infection and had to be intubated. He died hours later.

Blake said “It’s very tragic and very unfortunate, adding that his client “didn’t like” his “very square jawline and chin,” as he, “thought it was too wide.

”He was very insecure about his looks, and wanted a V-shape, the shape many Asians have”.

It was reportedly said that In the last 12 months, Von Colucci spent $220,000 on 12 surgeries, including a facelift, a nose job, an eye lift, an eyebrow lift, and a lip reduction, among others.

Blake also said “It was very hard for him to get a job in South Korea. and he felt very discriminated against (because of) his Western looks.”

Last year, he was reportedly cast in the Korean drama series Pretty Lies (Cogimar), which filmed from June until December and is set to be released on a US streaming service later this year.