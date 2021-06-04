Arts & Entertainments

Canadian-based Nigerian lady becomes 1st Face of NaijaTent pageant

Miss Morola Solar, a Canadian- based Nigerian has emerged winner of 1st Face of NaijaTent pageant. In a statement issued by the organiser’s head of administration, Mr Seyi Akinosho, the new Face of NaijaTent, Morola Solar, emerged winner out of hundreds of contestants that participated in the allinclusive pageant competition.

The new winner, who carted away one hundred thousand naira prize, said she would use her crown and position to empower youths and women in Nigeria through various initiatives as she visits Nigeria. According to Akinosho, Naijatent is a diverse Social Networking Community where beautiful Nigerians, models, model agencies, fashion designers, makeup artists, event planners and more, connect across the globe to promote Nigerian beauty, fashion, style, and culture.

He noted further that Naijatent is for every Nigerian who is interested in promoting Nigeria through their look, profession, and culture by looking for new opportunities to grow their careers and to connect with others. While soliciting for sponsors ahead of the next round of competition, he said Naijatent helps you build community through free group video chat, live videos, video calls, voice calls, text messaging, and voice recordings with fellow entrepreneurs right on the platform. He said the platform also gives a profile where skills, businesses, and personal lifestyles can be showcased.

