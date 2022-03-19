Canadian High Commission to partner NIHOTOUR on job creation in hospitality business

The Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) and the Canadian High Commission have both pledged to collaborate in job creation and promotion of Nigerian hospitality business. This commitment was made at a recent meeting between NIHOTOUR management led by its Director General, Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa and a delegation of the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria led by the Counsellor for Migration of the Commission, Marjorie Lubin.

Kangiwa affirmed the role of hospitality business in the growth of the nation’s economy and the effort of NIHOTOUR at developing the needed manpower to take advantage of the various opportunities in the industry. He expressed the readiness of the Institute to partner with the Canadian High Commission in skill acquisition training, manpower development as well as job placement opportunity for Nigerian professionals in hospitality and tourism trades willing to take up employment in Canada, stating that the Institute has produced some of the best crops of professionals currently engaged in quality service delivery at all levels and sub sectors of the industry.

While Lubin stated that they were at the NIHOTOUR headquarters to solicit for the support and collaboration of the Institute in the Commission’s efforts at helping Nigerian migrants secure available job opportunities in the hospitality and tourism industry in Canada. She said the Commission’s choice of NIHOTOUR for collaboration was informed by the Institute’s enviable record of performance as a reputable Federal Agency in the provision of high quality skill acquisition training in hospitality and tourism trades of global reckoning.

