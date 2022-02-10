Canadian PM slams ‘unacceptable’ trucker protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has hit out at protests by truckers around the country as “unacceptable”.

Speaking to parliament in Ottawa, he defended the Covid restrictions that have prompted truckers to converge on the nation’s capital.

Ottawa police meanwhile warned protesters could be arrested, and a conviction might cost them their jobs, reports the BBC.

The protests in Ottawa and at two Canada-US border crossings have been going on for two weeks.

“Blockages, illegal demonstrations are unacceptable, and are negatively impacting businesses and manufacturers,” Trudeau said on Wednesday.

“We must do everything to bring them to an end.”

He said the protesters are “trying to blockade our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens’ daily lives”.

“It has to stop.”

Trudeau returned to parliament on Monday following a week-long isolation after he caught coronavirus.

Since Monday drivers have been blocking the largest international suspension bridge in the world at a border crossing that makes up around a quarter of US-Canada trade.

The closure of the Ambassador Bridge by about 100 protesters in their big rigs has been denounced by trade groups. The span connects Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, Michigan.

Car manufacturers in the region say that they have had to reduce production and shift hours due to parts shortages caused by the ongoing blockade. Industry experts say that it could result in company layoffs and increase the prices that consumers pay for vehicles.

The world’s biggest manufacturer, Toyota, has halted production at three factories in Ontario, saying no more vehicles will be produced there this week.

The White House has called for an end to the protests saying they risk hurting the car industry and US agricultural exports.

About 400 trucks remain in central Ottawa after arriving there late last month. Police said on Wednesday the protesters could be charged with “mischief to property” because they were inhibiting local residents’ “lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property”.

Ottawa police warned that “anyone blocking streets or assisting others in the blocking of streets may be committing a criminal offence”.

They added that a criminal conviction could result in seizure of their vehicles, and an inability to enter the US. The police force also hiked penalties for noise, engine idling and other infractions in the city to C$1,000 ($790, £585) per offence.

