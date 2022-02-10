News

Canadian PM slams ‘unacceptable’ trucker protests

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has hit out at protests by truckers around the country as “unacceptable”.

Speaking to parliament in Ottawa, he defended the Covid restrictions that have prompted truckers to converge on the nation’s capital.

Ottawa police meanwhile warned protesters could be arrested, and a conviction might cost them their jobs, reports the BBC.

The protests in Ottawa and at two Canada-US border crossings have been going on for two weeks.

“Blockages, illegal demonstrations are unacceptable, and are negatively impacting businesses and manufacturers,” Trudeau said on Wednesday.

“We must do everything to bring them to an end.”

He said the protesters are “trying to blockade our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens’ daily lives”.

“It has to stop.”

Trudeau returned to parliament on Monday following a week-long isolation after he caught coronavirus.

Since Monday drivers have been blocking the largest international suspension bridge in the world at a border crossing that makes up around a quarter of US-Canada trade.

The closure of the Ambassador Bridge by about 100 protesters in their big rigs has been denounced by trade groups. The span connects Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, Michigan.

Car manufacturers in the region say that they have had to reduce production and shift hours due to parts shortages caused by the ongoing blockade. Industry experts say that it could result in company layoffs and increase the prices that consumers pay for vehicles.

The world’s biggest manufacturer, Toyota, has halted production at three factories in Ontario, saying no more vehicles will be produced there this week.

The White House has called for an end to the protests saying they risk hurting the car industry and US agricultural exports.

About 400 trucks remain in central Ottawa after arriving there late last month. Police said on Wednesday the protesters could be charged with “mischief to property” because they were inhibiting local residents’ “lawful use, enjoyment and operation of their property”.

Ottawa police warned that “anyone blocking streets or assisting others in the blocking of streets may be committing a criminal offence”.

They added that a criminal conviction could result in seizure of their vehicles, and an inability to enter the US. The police force also hiked penalties for noise, engine idling and other infractions in the city to C$1,000 ($790, £585) per offence.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

PTF: 44m Nigerians qualify for COVID-19 vaccines

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 said about 44 million Nigerians would qualify to receive the Pfizer approved vaccines against the virus. PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, who briefed Nigerian governors at their 22nd virtual meeting in Abuja, said those who qualified included medical personnel and the most vulnerable group among which are […]
News

Japan’s governing party chooses Shinzo Abe’s successor

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan’s governing party is voting for a new leader to succeed Shinzo Abe, with the winner almost certain to be the next prime minister. Last month Abe announced his resignation due to health reasons, reports the BBC. The winner is widely expected to be 71-year-old Yoshihide Suga who serves as chief cabinet secretary in […]
News

N’Convention: PDP govs parleys Ayu, Anyanwu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

*Party begins screening of aspirants Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday met with two aspirants in the forthcoming National Convention, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and Senator Sam Anyanwu. Ayu was adopted by the northern stakeholders as National Chairman while Anyanwu is being challenged by Okey Muo-Aroh as National Secretary. The Director General of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica