Residents of Akute road, Ifo Local Government Area, Ogun State have lamented the discomfort, pains and deaths said to be caused by a canal near Fourgate Hotel, even as they plead with the state government to reconstruct it.

According to residents, the canal was originally designed to manage the drains and provide succour for communities and estates around it as floods from adjoining areas flow into it. In separate interviews with Sunday Telegraph, residents shared their near- death experiences and their disappointments.

A resident who simply identified himself as Emeka said: “The incidence of death in that canal usually occurs when there is a downpour. The number of people that died last year supersedes the number of people that died this year. Last year, the flood carried two passengers and an Okada operator, killed three babies with their mothers.

“It was the Chairman of Fourgate Hotel that repaired the road and constructed the beginning of the canal by putting some iron as a guard; it took them three days for it to be constructed. He really helped us to reduce traffic on the road. Still, these past few months, so many things have been going on in this canal that I don’t even understand because the water that is coming into the canal is much nowadays.”

Also, another resident who gave his name as Emmanuel said he once fell into the canal but came out alive with bruises plastered all over his body. “Rain had fallen early in the morning but I had forgotten there would be flood on the road. It was when I got to the road beside the canal that I remembered that there Canal of Death: Ogun residents groan, seek govt’s intervention would be flood but the Okada man just drove inside the flood, thinking he could pass through.

Unfortunately, we met ourselves in the canal. I’m still wondering how we easily got into it despite the fact that a barrier was there to block us from entering the canal. “I never believed I could survive such a thing because as soon as I recovered, I was just feeling shocked, amazed and grateful to God. After we were dragged out of the canal that day, I was still able to stand up and went to check on the Okada man if he was feeling well. We went to the pharmacy to get drugs and treatment at a clinic.

“I advise the youth to vote for a better Governor that will listen to the voice of the people. I also want to thank the Chairman of Fourgate Hotel for repairing the road and putting up barriers so that it would prevent such accidents from reoccurring. Narrating his experience, a resident who chose to be anonymous said: “That fateful morning I was going to school around 6:00am, I boarded a bike going to Alagbole, getting to Fourgate, a car emerged behind us, and hit the motorbike from behind and pushed us into the canal.

“The Okada man sustained injuries while I did not have any injury and his motorcycle got partly damaged so I had to go back home to change my clothes because I was in white.”

Also weighing-in, a motorcycle operator who did not want his name in print said: “People have been swept away by the flood here but I only know two victims who were swept by the flood and never survived it. They were my favourite customers and I carried them from time to time and also patronised them because they are market women. I cried when I heard about the death of two women which happened during the Ileya (Eid el Kabir) period.”

Meanwhile, while residents plead for a swift intervention by the government to prevent more casualties, efforts to speak with the Community Development Association Chairman proved abortive as he refused to respond to telephone calls made to him

