Cancel tolls on Lekki Expressway, Ikoyi Link Bridge, Onitiri tells LSG

The Lagos State Government has been advised to cancel erection of tolls on Lekki Express way and Ikoyi Link Bridge to avoid another bloodletting.

Some youths have indicated their plan to hold another protest on Lekki tolI plaza on February 13, in reaction to the ruling of the Judicial Panel, probing the EndSARS shooting which ordered the reopening of the plaza.

In a press statement in Lagos yesterday, socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, said the advice became expedient to avoid another youths/police confrontation that could lead to loss of lives in Lagos State.

Onitiri implored “our dynamic young governor of Lagos state, Babajide SanwoOlu, to cancel any reintroduction of tolls on Lekki toll gate and Ikoyi Link Bridge to avert another blood bath in our dear state.

“We are calling for the cancellation of the tolls in the interest of peace and progress of our state.”

He explained that stakeholders and elders in the state cannot fold their hands and close their eyes to the imbroglio about to explode in the state as some groups are planning another peaceful protest in the state which can lead to bloody clashes.

“The state is enjoying relative calm at the moment. There are so many unemployed youths daily roaming our streets for any mayhem to happen”, Chief Onitiri said

“An idle hand is a devil’s workshop. A hungry man is also an angry man. Our youths are angry and we cannot afford to dare them.

“With the removal of the tolls, there is now free flow of traffic. There is no more traffic gridlock caused by the tollgate along Lekki Expressway. Please, let the sleeping dogs lie.

“We were made to believe that the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has long realised the money spent for the construction of the road.

“It is also unfair to thousands of residents in Lekki neighbourhood to always pay tolls for commuting to and from their residents. Other Lagosians don’t pay tolls for commuting to and from their estates,” Chief Onitiri stated.

Examining the economic and social situation in the country, Chief Onitiri pleaded with the state government to let Lagosians enjoy a bit of dividends of democracy.

“No good roads, no health facilities, no potable water to drink, no electricity, no security of lives and property, no employment opportunities for our teeming youths et cetera.”

The government must create an enabling environment for the common people to survive, he stressed, adding “Words of elders are words of wisdom.”

