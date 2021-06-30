Politics

Cancelled Anambra APC primary: We are vindicated – Moghalu

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

The cancellation of the Anambra State All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatoral primary election has been described as a vindication of the 11 aspirants of the party that there was no election.
The party last weekend failed to conduct the gubernatoral Primary election following the absence of the staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and officials of the party who were to carry out the excise.
Against this backdrop the 11 aspirants of the party led by the Managing Director and CEO of National Inland Water Ways (NIWA) Chief George Moghalu protested the result that declared Senator Andy Uba as duely nominated
According to Moghalu, who spoke through his Director General Campaign Organisation, Arch Okey Chukwuogo, who spoke with reporters in Awka Wednesday,the cancellation of the election has vindicated his candidate Moghalu as well as the other 10 aspirants.
“We express our gratitude to the leadership of our party the APC for taking this decision and we express our gratitude to His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, the Board Of Trustees (BOT) members, the National Executive Committee NEC and the National Working Committee NWC for ensuring that internal democracy which we profess is maintained.
“This has gone to show that that our party the APC remains a political model to other parties in Nigeria.”

