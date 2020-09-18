Cancelled rally: Blame Oshiomhole for your woes, PDP tells Ize-Iyamu

The PDP National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Edo governorship election said the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu should blame his political godfather, Adams Oshiomhole for his woes.

The APC and its candidate cancelled their planned grand rally on Wednesday at the last minute, but PDP in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan said such was an indication that Ize-Iyamu has been abandoned by APC supporters. He said: “We have been made to be aware that the APC campaign also collapsed under the weight of a bitter division within their ranks over alleged apprehensions of Ize-Iyamu’s possible disqualification due to unresolved legal issues surrounding his nomination; a development for which very influential APC leaders in Edo State as well as APC governors abandoned the campaign.

“Also, the final effort to lift Ize-Iyamu’s campaign with an underhand measure of hiding under the Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme (MEES) to attempt to buy the conscience of voters fell flat as the people of Edo State were quick to see through the plot,” PDP said. The party alleged that the planned rally became frustrated as governors elected on the platform of APC distanced themselves from Ize-Iyamu’s campaign for fear of global sanctions on those undermining the nation’s electoral process.

