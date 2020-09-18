News

Cancelled rally: Blame Oshiomhole for your woes, PDP tells Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The PDP National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Edo governorship election said the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu should blame his political godfather, Adams Oshiomhole for his woes.

The APC and its candidate cancelled their planned grand rally on Wednesday at the last minute, but PDP in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan said such was an indication that Ize-Iyamu has been abandoned by APC supporters. He said: “We have been made to be aware that the APC campaign also collapsed under the weight of a bitter division within their ranks over alleged apprehensions of Ize-Iyamu’s possible disqualification due to unresolved legal issues surrounding his nomination; a development for which very influential APC leaders in Edo State as well as APC governors abandoned the campaign.

“Also, the final effort to lift Ize-Iyamu’s campaign with an underhand measure of hiding under the Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme (MEES) to attempt to buy the conscience of voters fell flat as the people of Edo State were quick to see through the plot,” PDP said. The party alleged that the planned rally became frustrated as governors elected on the platform of APC distanced themselves from Ize-Iyamu’s campaign for fear of global sanctions on those undermining the nation’s electoral process.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Biden meets family of man shot by police, visits Kenosha two days after Trump

Posted on Author Reporter

  Joe Biden has met the family of black man Jacob Blake who was shot seven times by a white police officer, sparking days of sometimes violent protests. The Democratic presidential nominee spent more than an hour in private with Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr, his siblings and one of his lawyers, B’Ivory LaMarr in […]
News

Enugu Psychiatric hospital opens bid for 2020 projects

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

A Federal Neuro-psychiatric Hospital, Enugu yesterday held Technical Bid Opening for its 2020 Capital Projects. Its Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Monday Igwe during the exercise declared that the Federal Government’s insistence on strict compliance to National Procurement Act was a veritable demonstration of its fight against corruption. The technical bid, which was divided […]
News

It’s not time to trivialise COVID-19 fight, group warns

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

With the coronavirus now reported in all the local government areas in Nigeria, an advocacy volunteer group, the South East Coronavirus Intervention Network (SCIN) has called for a broad-based approach to the fight against the pandemic.   This is also as the group warned that it was yet too dangerous to trivialise the fight against […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: