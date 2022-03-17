…cancels COVID-19 test, quarantine for Nigerians, others

Nigerians entering the United Kingdom will no longer be required to show evidence of the COVID-19 Test as a precondition for coming into the country. The new order will take effect from March 18. The UK Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said the restrictions to be lifted include the passenger locator form (PLF) for arrivals into the UK and all tests for passengers who do not qualify as vaccinated. Consequently, unvaccinated passengers will no longer be required to take a pre-departure test and a second-day postarrival test.

