…cancels COVID-19 test, quarantine for Nigerians, others

Nigerians entering the United Kingdom will no longer be required to show evidence of the COVID-19 Test as a precondition for coming into the country. The new order will take effect from March 18. The UK Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said the restrictions to be lifted include the passenger locator form (PLF) for arrivals into the UK and all tests for passengers who do not qualify as vaccinated. Consequently, unvaccinated passengers will no longer be required to take a pre-departure test and a second-day postarrival test.
Constituents pass vote of confidence in Kwara lawmaker
Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State have passed vote of confidence on member, state House of Assembly representing Omupo state constituency, Hon. Abdulganiyu Salaudeen, over his performance in office. Speaking with journalists in Omupo town, the APC chairman in the Ifelodun Local Government Area, Alhaji Abdulateef […]
Okowa kick against fake news, propaganda of social media
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has condemned the absence of ethical standards of conventional media in the social media platforms that have portrayed journalism practice as a battle ground for fake news, half-truths, humour and propaganda. The governor noted that professional and untrained journalists should upgrade their skills to effectively and efficiently discharge their duties, […]
COVID-19: New Zealand locks down Auckland after new cases end 102-day run
New Zealand has put its largest city back into lockdown after recording four new Covid-19 cases, ending a 102-day streak without a local infection. A three-day lockdown was swiftly imposed in Auckland after the cases were confirmed, reports the BBC. The four new cases are all members of a single family. None had travelled recently. […]
