Cancer: Access Bank partners foundation for free medical services

In its effort to provide succor to people afflicted with breast and cervical cancer in Nigeria, Access Bank plc through its W Initiative, is partnering with Optimal Cancer Care Foundation to provide free breast and cervical screening treatments for 1,000 women in Lagos State. The W Initiative, which is the home of everything Access Bank has to offer women, is dedicated to inspiring, connecting and empowering women in business; women and family; as well as young professional women. At the core of the bank’s business is providing opportunities to access affordable healthcare services amongst other offerings available to women. Speaking at the launch, Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking Division, said: “Early detection opens doors to timely care and treatment. While we do everything to provide bespoke financial services to our customers, we also harness every opportunity to make other solutions available.”
CBN introduces new charges for USSD services
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced new charges for customers using the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) services. The apex bank said from Tuesday customers will pay a flat fee of N6.98 per transaction every time they use USSD services. The charges were part of the agreements after banks and telecommunication operators […]
Skill acquisition: Edo graduates pioneer data scientists
Edo State skill impact scheme, Edo State Skills Development Agency (Edo Jobs) has graduated the pioneer set of teen data scientists trained on programming using python and other tools. Speaking on the feat made possible alongside Curators University, the Managing Director, EdoJobs, Ukinebo Dare, said that the new graduates had been bequeathed with skills to […]
MTN raises $142m from Jumia divestment
MTN MTN said on Friday it had now exited its 18.9 per cent stake in the continent’s online retailer Jumia making $142.31 million in net proceeds. MTN said in August it had filed with the New York Stock Exchange to prepare for a secondary sale of Jumia shares as part of a 25 billion […]
