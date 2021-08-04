Cancer: Access Bank partners foundation for free medical services

In its effort to provide succor to people afflicted with breast and cervical cancer in Nigeria, Access Bank plc through its W Initiative, is partnering with Optimal Cancer Care Foundation to provide free breast and cervical screening treatments for 1,000 women in Lagos State. The W Initiative, which is the home of everything Access Bank has to offer women, is dedicated to inspiring, connecting and empowering women in business; women and family; as well as young professional women. At the core of the bank’s business is providing opportunities to access affordable healthcare services amongst other offerings available to women. Speaking at the launch, Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking Division, said: “Early detection opens doors to timely care and treatment. While we do everything to provide bespoke financial services to our customers, we also harness every opportunity to make other solutions available.”

