Cancer deaths can be reduced if cases are detected, treated early

Of all the diseases that plague man, cancer remains the most life-threatening. The reason for this is not farfetched: late detection makes it very debilitating and as such chances of surviving the ordeal after the disease has literally run its full circle is very slim. Thankfully, all hope is not lost if the counselling from a Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Lohith Reddy with India-based Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG), is anything to go by, reports APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

As a cancer care specialist how do you deal with a patient upon being diagnosed with cancer, considering that an average person sees cancer diagnosis as a death sentence?

There is no formula for telling a patient that he or she has cancer. The diagnosis is still perceived, for the most part, as a death sentence, and a patient’s reaction is usually a combination of fear, despair, and anger. How a physician delivers the news about the diagnosis, however, and his or her empathy for the patient’s situation has a profound effect on the patient’s emotional well-being. Patients rely on their doctor to give a clear and helpful information that will guide them through making decisions about their care. And the doctor relies on the patient to be open and honest, and to trust them. In this way, you and your doctor are collaborators – a team working together to make sure you get the best care possible. Encouraging the patients to be a partner by taking the active role in cancer treatment can help to get the best care from the team of doctors, nurses, and other health care providers taking care of the patient. They can try to fully understand their cancer, their treatments, and what they can expect. Doctor can answer their questions, support them and their family, and help them feel that they have the information they need to make the decisions that are right for the patient. Also, the cancer care team members can help them find people and places near them that can give them more help, if needed. However, one of the most important techniques effective: listening is often overlooked.

According to available data, cancer leads to over 100,000 deaths yearly in Nigeria. What can be done to bring this mortality figure down?

Our Mantra we follow at HCG is “The Right Treatment At The Right Time”. Tobacco use, alcohol use, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and air pollution are risk factors for cancer (and other non-communicable diseases). Some chronic infections are risk factors for cancer; this is a particular issue in low- and middle-income countries. Approximately 13 per cent of cancers diagnosed in 2018 globally were attributed to carcinogenic infections, including Helicobacter pylori, human papillomavirus (HPV), hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus, and Epstein-Barr virus. Hepatitis B and C viruses and some types of HPV increase the risk for liver and cervical cancer, respectively. Infection with HIV substantially increases the risk of cancers such as cervical cancer. Strategies to help people quit smoking, eat healthy, and get more physical activity can help reduce deaths from different types of cancer. Vaccines, screening procedures, and new treatments can also help reduce cancer deaths. However, early detection, early diagnosis, screening and treatment are advised.

HCG is reputed to be the biggest and most advanced cancer hospital in India. Could you give useful insight into this?

Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG), India’s largest provider of cancer care is at the forefront of the battle against cancer. Through its network of 19 comprehensive cancer centers spread across India, HCG has brought advanced cancer care to the doorstep of millions of people. For years, HCG has been defining the future of cancer care in India by designing, building and managing cancer centres with a steadfast vision: To transform the cancer care environment by bringing core clinical services to one central place. Our intent is to help patients live longer, better lives – and to improve cancer care at one centre at a time. At HCG, each centre is a model of excellence, a place where physicians can achieve professional fulfillment and accomplish breakthroughs in patient care. HCG has grown rapidly and is now a leader in cancer care, managing a network of 19 cancer care centres spanned in India. Each centre is provided with a business system, management expertise and capital resources to bring patient focused, state-of-the art cancer care to new regions. An area of such intensity requires innovative treatments and methods, and the introduction of industry-changing technologies, for the overall benefit of both the medical expert and the patient. Cancer research is an area that requires more serious work and HCG aims to rise up to that challenge. In all its years of working in this field, HCG has led the march against cancer and set benchmarks in the industry, by introducing many new technologies, highly useful in increasing the accuracy and saving time. Cancer surgery is an important area of medicine and we aim to lead with our strong framework and technology infrastructure. Ultimately, our patients are the beneficiaries of these achievements – every accomplishment brings us one step closer to our ultimate goal of longer, better lives for cancer patients and their families.

In recent years, HCG has become a preferred destination for patients seeking cancer treatment abroad. What is responsible for this?

The main reasons for the growing popularity of medical tourism in India include the long waiting lists in the developed countries; low cost of medical treatments in India as compared to other developed countries. The attraction of Nigerians to Indian hospitals is to seek quality and cost-effective healthcare services. India has emerged as a major health provider because of its ability to offer ‘first-class treatment at ‘Third World Prices’.

Like this: Like Loading...