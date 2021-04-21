Cancer is curable, but avoid ponmo –Prof. Oloke

The Vice Chancellor of the Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, Prof Kola Oloke, has identified the consumption of animal protein as the major cause of cancer which has led to the death of many.

The don, a Microbiologist who, however, assured that the disease was not only preventable, but curable, spoke at a seminar titled: “Life Style, Diseases and Management”, held at the PCU campus, Ibadan. While warning specifically against the consumption of animal skin called ‘ponmo’,

Oloke said, “Consumption of animal protein can lead to diseases in the body. More importantly, it causes cancer. Run away from meat, especially the red meat. If you want to eat chicken, eat the local one. Animal skin known as ponmo is harmful to the body; it has no nutritional value,” he said.

According to the Vice Chancellor, 60% chronic diseases mostly assailing the people could be prevented through a healthy diet, adding “other lifestyle measures must include managing stress, avoiding toxins (like alcohol and tobacco), regular exercise and ensuring adequate sleep”.

Oloke, who maintained that diseases such as cancer could be cured through nutrition, said lifestyle could determine the level of sicknesses individuals could be nursing in the body.

“One of the things that cancer cells thrive on is sugar. So, if you can take off the consumption of sugar from any cancer patient, you would have helped the patient.

Some foods and fruits are high in sugar content such as banana, apple, pineapple and carbohydrates. Also, cancer patients should avoid animal-based milk, but can be consuming plant-based milk,” the VC further cautioned.

According to him, beans is the best meal for those suffering from the ailment, stressing that: “The best meal for cancer patients is beans prepared with olive oil and not red oil. Snail, croaker fish, cabbage and leafy vegetables, among others, are good and nutritious for cancer patients.”

He added that with proper nutrition, cancer cells could be killed, noting further that: “Consumption of walnuts can kill cancer. Soya products are equally good but avoid soya oil. Soya milk is good for breast cancer

