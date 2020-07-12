Cancer: Woman needs N2.5m for surgery, chemotherapy to save her life

A

woman, Ruffina Ekeh is asking well-meaning Nigerians to help her raise the sum of N2.5 million in order for her to undergo surgery to remove a tumour, chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

Ruffina explains that her life seems to be on a stop button because of the tumour. She cannot go out without covering her face with a veil. She cannot chew any hard food.

“It has affected my relationships as well. It’s like my life has been put on a stop button.”

According to the 35-year-old woman the growth started when she was very young.

“I was about two to three years old when my mum first noticed the growth which then was about the size of a grain of beans. However, it started growing bigger as I was growing.

“I went for my first surgery to remove the tumour when I was in primary school, at St Jude’s Hospital. But sadly it returned and after 15 years, it grew again in a massive way. Then I did the second surgery. The doctor placed me on an injection to suppress the growth. After one year, I stopped the injection and it grew back massively and I went to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital for another surgery.

“To cut the story short I have undergone surgeries to remove the tumour more than 17 times. At a point it started growing back after every six months,” she explained.

Now doctors say the tumour is malignant and has the tendency to reoccur even after another surgery.

For Miss Ekeh to be cured, she needs to have another surgery, but this time with the addition of chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

Donations can be made to these account details, 6550780093, Fidelity Bank, Ekeh Ruffina Oyinyechi.

