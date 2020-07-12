Sunday Magazine

Cancer: Woman needs N2.5m for surgery, chemotherapy to save her life

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

A

woman, Ruffina Ekeh is asking well-meaning Nigerians to help her raise the sum of N2.5 million in order for her to undergo surgery to remove a tumour, chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

 

 

Ruffina explains that her life seems to be on a stop button because of the tumour. She cannot go out without covering her face with a veil. She cannot chew any hard food.

 

“It has affected my relationships as well. It’s like my life has been put on a stop button.”

 

 

According to the 35-year-old woman the growth started when she was very young.

 

 

“I was about two to three years old when my mum first noticed the growth which then was about the size of a grain of beans. However, it started growing bigger as I was growing.

 

 

“I went for my first surgery to remove the tumour when I was in primary school, at St Jude’s Hospital. But sadly it returned and after 15 years, it grew again in a massive way. Then I did the second surgery. The doctor placed me on an injection to suppress the growth. After one year, I stopped the injection and it grew back massively and I went to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital for another surgery.

 

 

“To cut the story short I have undergone surgeries to remove the tumour more than 17 times. At a point it started growing back after every six months,” she explained.

 

 

Now doctors say the tumour is malignant and has the tendency to reoccur even after another surgery.

 

 

For Miss Ekeh to be cured, she needs to have another surgery, but this time with the addition of chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

 

 

Donations can be made to these account details, 6550780093, Fidelity Bank, Ekeh Ruffina Oyinyechi.

 

 

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sunday Magazine

I don’t see APC surviving beyond 2023 – Dr. Junaid Mohammed

Posted on Author ONWUKA NZESHI

  Nigeria is currently facing a lot of challenge of insecurity and even the government and ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is also embroiled in internal squabbles.  In this interview, Dr Junaid Mohammed, medical doctor, politician and critic examines these challenges and  tells  ONWUKA NZESHI that the  government might be toying with fire  […]
Sunday Magazine

3 die, 9 injured in Lagos building collapse

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

T ragedy struck in the early morning of yesterday as a three-storey building caved in on 7, Freeman Street, Lagos Island, leaving 3 people dead and nine others severely injured.     Among the dead victims of the tragic incident were a 9-year-old Abdusalam Balogun, a 6-year-old- girl and an adult female, all of whom […]
Sunday Magazine

I saw helplessness in my caregivers -Covid-19 survivor

Posted on Author Interview with JOHNSON AYANTUNJI. Excerpts

Abdallah el–Kurebe, Sokoto Bureau Chief, NewsDiaryonline tested positive to Coronavirus on May 3, 2020. The following day, he was admitted into the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto, where he spent 12 days in isolation for treatment. He shares his experience in this interview with JOHNSON AYANTUNJI. Excerpts     What happened when you got back home?   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: