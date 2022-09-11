News Top Stories

Candidates need to address insecurity, economy, corruption –Nwangwuma

Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

As the electioneering campaigns draw closer, a civil society organisation, Rule of Law, Accountability and Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has charged presidential candidates and other politicians seeking public office to concentrate on how they would address critical issues of insecurity, economy and corruption if elected into office at the 2023 general elections.

Executive Director, RULAAC, Comrade Okechukwu Nwangwuma, who stated this in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, said the current administration had failed to address these issues in the last seven years and it would be appropriate for the electorate to look out for a new set of leaders, who are prepared to take up these challenges and resolve them for the benefit of the country.

Nwangwuma lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari had taken Nigeria “very far back from where he met it owing to his cluelessness and incompetence,” hence Nigerians must scrutinise those aspiring to come into public office to avoid the mistake of the past.

“Insecurity has worsened. Corruption remains entrenched. The state of the economy has worsened. Poverty, unemployment, despondency and crime have grown incredibly high. Education and health have collapsed. Nigeria is more divided along religious, ethnic and sectarian lines than ever before.

“It is how to clear the rubble and begin to rebuild Nigeria that should be the focus of electoral campaigns by the candidates,” he said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had last week announced that the campaigns by political parties will officially commence on 28th September 2022 as provided by Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

 

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

