Candidates petition Makinde over Rector’s selection process

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has been called to cancel the selection process for appointing a substantive Rector for the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo-Ora.

The call, according to the petitioners, became necessary as the process had been compromised and fraught with irregularities and nepotism.

The petition dated January 18, 2021, in which a copy was obtained by New Telegraph, stated that the process, which was skewed in favour of two candidates and strategically disqualified 24 experienced professors, fell short of standard practices.

“The global acceptable practiceistoscreenthecurriculum vitae of each applicant to determine how they meet the requirements as advertised and select a minimum of six for an interview. The statutory standard is to recommend the best three to the Moderator of the college based on the performance at the interview,” the petition added.

However, no interview was conducted on all the 26 applicants for the post of Rector, but rather the 24 professors were disqualified on the flimsy grounds of noninclusion of their letters of promotion to professorship rank in the curriculum vitae submitted.

The petitioners in the petition in which a copy was sent to the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, also alleged that only the favoured two finalists were privy to the information due to their relationship with the Chairman of the Governing Council of the College, and the Acting Registrar of the college, were selected.

“We strongly call for a fresh, rigorous and unbiased selection process of a new Rector, which will throw up competent hands capable of assisting His Excellency to actualise his vision for the education sector as being witnessed in massive investment in the sector in recent times

