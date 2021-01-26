Education

Candidates petition Makinde over Rector’s selection process

Posted on Author Biyi Adegoroye Comment(0)

 

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has been called to cancel the selection process for appointing a substantive Rector for the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo-Ora.

 

The call, according to the petitioners, became necessary as the process had been compromised and fraught with irregularities and nepotism.

 

The petition dated January 18, 2021, in which a copy was obtained by New Telegraph, stated that the process, which was skewed in favour of two candidates and strategically disqualified 24 experienced professors, fell short of standard practices.

 

“The global acceptable practiceistoscreenthecurriculum vitae of each applicant to determine how they meet the requirements as advertised and select a minimum of six for an interview. The statutory standard is to recommend the best three to the Moderator of the college based on the performance at the interview,” the petition added.

 

 

However, no interview was conducted on all the 26 applicants for the post of Rector, but rather the 24 professors were disqualified on the flimsy grounds of noninclusion of their letters of promotion to professorship rank in the curriculum vitae  submitted.

 

The petitioners in the petition in which a copy was sent to the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, also alleged that only the favoured two finalists were privy to the information due to their relationship with the Chairman of the Governing Council of the College, and the Acting Registrar of the college, were selected.

 

“We strongly call for a fresh, rigorous and unbiased selection process of a new Rector, which will throw up competent hands capable of assisting His Excellency to actualise his vision for the education sector as being witnessed in massive investment in the sector in recent times

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

COEASU withdraw services from schools nationwide

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…accuse govt of mutilating salaries through IPPIS The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), has directed its members to immediately withdraw all ongoing community services in all Colleges of Education (CoEs) nationwide. National President of COEASU, Nuhu Ogirima, who gave the directive on Thursday in Abuja, said the union was left with no option […]
Education

We’ll integrate online with physical teaching –LASU VC

Posted on Author KAYODE OLANREWAJU

Prof. ‘Lanre Fagbohun, the Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU) speaks in an interview on EKO 89.7 FM about the readiness to reopen the institution closed down in March along with other educational institutions in the country by the Federal Government due to the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. KAYODE OLANREWAJU monitored the interview […]
Education

COVID-19: DAWN Commission partners NGO on e-learning for SW students

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

To ensure no child is left behind in education development in spite of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission in partnership with the Ibironke Adeagbo Foundation (IAF), has inaugurated a cheap and affordable e-learning device for all students in the South Western part of the country to continue to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica