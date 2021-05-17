News

Cannabis, cocaine worth €100m seized in Niger, S’Africa drug busts

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Drugs with a street value of nearly 100 million euros have been seized in operations in Africa and the Middle East, including two major busts that show how traffickers are packing larger loads into their shipments, Interpol said on Monday.
Interpol worked with customs and police officials from 41 countries for two operations in March and April that coordinated enforcement action at borders and other hotspots, reports Reuters.
In Niger, authorities seized 17 tonnes of cannabis resin, worth around 31 million euros ($37 million), from warehouses in the capital Niamey. The drugs, destined for Libya, represent the largest bust in the West African country’s history, Interpol said in a statement.
In South Africa, the police seized 973 cocaine bricks worth around 32 million euros from a fishing vessel and arrested 10 people, Interpol said. The police said the haul was one of South Africa’s largest.
Some 287 people were arrested in those operations and other ones with smaller hauls over the two months, Interpol said.
Jan Drapal, the coordinator of Interpol’s drugs unit, said the seizures underscored how drug kingpins were sending larger shipments in response to COVID-19 travel restrictions and border closures, which have restricted their ability to more frequently move smaller quantities of drugs via individual couriers.
Increasing consumption in places such as Central and Eastern Europe and rising cocaine production in South America – both of which predate the pandemic – have also driven the move toward larger shipments, he told Reuters.
“They decided to bring as many drugs as possible at once,” Drapal said. “Recently we saw not only in Africa but also in other countries many record-breaking seizures.”
“What was confirmed by this operation is that COVID-19 did not stop anything,” he said.
Africa, which is considered to be mostly a transit route for illegal drugs such as cocaine on the way from South America to Europe, has registered a series of record busts in recent years.
Police in Cape Verde seized a record 9.5 tonnes of cocaine from a ship in 2019. Gambian authorities seized nearly 3 tonnes in January from a shipment originating in Ecuador.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Kalu at 61: He’s a great, courageous leader, says Okali

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former retired SSS personnel and elder statesman, Chief Ubaka Okali, has congratulated the Chief Whip of Nigerian Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who recently marked his 61st birthday, describing him as a great leader with uncommon courage. Okali said Kalu has remained a figure to reckon with in the development of Abia State dating […]
News

Report: MDAs’ revenue dips by over N5bn

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Returns by revenue generating ministries, department and agencies of government to the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) for 2019 fiscal operations revealed that they incurred over N5 billion revenue shortfall as against N7 billion realised in 2018. FRC’s annual report obtained by New Telegraph was signed by the Chairman, Mr. Victor Chinemeren Muruakor. The commission, which […]
News

Lalong calls for collective action against insecurity, disunity

Posted on Author Musa Pam

P lateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong has called on Nigerians to support governments at all levels to take collective action against insecurity and disunity in the country. Lalong stated this in a Press Statement signed and issued to Journalists by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica