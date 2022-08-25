Cannabis prescribed for pain linked to heart risk

Researchers in Denmark have said that cannabis prescribed for chronic pain is associated with an elevated risk of heart rhythm disorders. These are the results of a new research presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2022. Study author Dr. Nina Nouhravesh of Gentofte University Hospital, Denmark, said, “Chronic pain is a rising problem. According to Danish health authorities, 29 per cent of Danish adults over 16 years of age reported chronic pain in 2017, up from 19 per cent in 2000. Medical cannabis was approved in January 2018 on a trial basis in Denmark, meaning that physicians can prescribe it for chronic pain if all other measures, including opioids, have proven insufficient.

Safety data are sparse, hence this study investigated the cardiovascular side effects of medical cannabis, and arrhythmias in particular, since heart rhythm disorders have previously been found in users of recreational cannabis.” Dr. Nouhravesh said, “Our study found that medical cannabis users had a 74 per cent higher risk of heart rhythm disorders compared with non-users; however, the absolute risk difference was modest.

It should be noted that a higher proportion of those in the cannabis group were taking other pain medications, namely non-steroidal anti- inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), opioids and anti-epileptics, and we cannot rule out that this might explain the greater likelihood of arrhythmias.” Medical cannabis comes in various formulations depending on tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) levels. Dronabinol (high THC), cannabinoid (more THC than CBD), and cannabidiol (high CBD) can be prescribed in Denmark.

The drug can be inhaled, eaten, or sprayed in the mouth. The researchers identified a total of 1.6 million patients diagnosed with chronic pain in Denmark between 2018 and 2021. Of those, 4,931 patients (0.31 per cent) claimed at least one prescription of cannabis (dronabinol 29 per cent, cannabinoids 46 per cent, cannabidiol 25 per cent). Each user was matched by age, sex and pain diagnosis to five non-users with chronic pain who acted as controls. Users and controls were followed for 180 days and their risks of new cardiovascular conditions were compared

