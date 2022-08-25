Health

Cannabis prescribed for pain linked to heart risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in Denmark have said that cannabis prescribed for chronic pain is associated with an elevated risk of heart rhythm disorders. These are the results of a new research presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2022. Study author Dr. Nina Nouhravesh of Gentofte University Hospital, Denmark, said, “Chronic pain is a rising problem. According to Danish health authorities, 29 per cent of Danish adults over 16 years of age reported chronic pain in 2017, up from 19 per cent in 2000. Medical cannabis was approved in January 2018 on a trial basis in Denmark, meaning that physicians can prescribe it for chronic pain if all other measures, including opioids, have proven insufficient.

Safety data are sparse, hence this study investigated the cardiovascular side effects of medical cannabis, and arrhythmias in particular, since heart rhythm disorders have previously been found in users of recreational cannabis.” Dr. Nouhravesh said, “Our study found that medical cannabis users had a 74 per cent higher risk of heart rhythm disorders compared with non-users; however, the absolute risk difference was modest.

It should be noted that a higher proportion of those in the cannabis group were taking other pain medications, namely non-steroidal anti- inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), opioids and anti-epileptics, and we cannot rule out that this might explain the greater likelihood of arrhythmias.” Medical cannabis comes in various formulations depending on tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) levels. Dronabinol (high THC), cannabinoid (more THC than CBD), and cannabidiol (high CBD) can be prescribed in Denmark.

The drug can be inhaled, eaten, or sprayed in the mouth. The researchers identified a total of 1.6 million patients diagnosed with chronic pain in Denmark between 2018 and 2021. Of those, 4,931 patients (0.31 per cent) claimed at least one prescription of cannabis (dronabinol 29 per cent, cannabinoids 46 per cent, cannabidiol 25 per cent). Each user was matched by age, sex and pain diagnosis to five non-users with chronic pain who acted as controls. Users and controls were followed for 180 days and their risks of new cardiovascular conditions were compared

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

China’s CanSino defends coronavirus vaccine candidate after experts cast doubt

Posted on Author Reporter

    China’s CanSino Biologics Inc said on Wednesday that expert opinion on its high-profile coronavirus vaccine candidate should not be followed “blindly” without sufficient clinical trial data. Scientists outside the company have expressed concern that the effectiveness of CanSino’s candidate Ad5-nCoV, which is based on a common cold virus to which many people have […]
Health

Cocoyam helps to boost immunity, eliminates dangerous free radicals )2)

Posted on Author ADODO-ANSELM

CONTINUED from last week Vitamin B6 benefits include curbing pain and can be useful in controlling aches in the muscles and joints due to arthritis. Cocoyam consists of a considerable amount of potassium, which is considered an essential mineral to remain healthy and efficient. Potassium not only enables good fluid transfers between membranes and tissues […]
Health

Roche receives US emergency approval for coronavirus vs. flu test

Posted on Author Reporter

  Drugmaker Roche (ROG.S) on Friday said it had received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a test to quickly detect whether a patient has SARS-CoV-2 or one of two forms of influenza, reports Reuters. “With the approaching flu season, this new test is particularly important as SARS-CoV-2 and influenza […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica