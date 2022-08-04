Canon digital tech camera shaped our jobs –Photo journalists

Photo journalists have attested to the capacity and innovativeness of Canon digital camera in aiding their jobs of taking credible and clear photographs. “A great sports photo is one that makes you gasp. It must have drama – an incredible moment that also looks outstanding.

It’s a rare thing, as it probably should be,” Canon Ambassador & Sports photographer, Eddie Keogh, said. Keogh recommends experimenting with different angles to capture unique sports shots taken on a Canon EOS-1D X Mark II with a Canon EF 70- 200mm f/2.8L IS II USM lens (now succeeded by the Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM) at 70mm, 1/3200 sec, f/4 and ISO200.

He said: “A brilliant capture speaks a thousand words. They are incredible moments in a game that showcase the sheer determination, perseverance, and dedication of athletes after years of hard training, all culminating in crossing that magical finish line or achieving that elusive victory on the field. “Sports photography, an excruciating yet powerful form of the medium, has always been difficult to master because viewers expect a gripping experience, like watching the game live.

“A difficult yet crucial aspect is the photographer’s constant anticipation. While they capture the action live, they must also anticipate what’s to happen next. “A good sports photographer understands the game and watches where the player is now while instinctively knowing where they will be the next instant. “It is those split-second moments in the game that will go on to become iconic. There’s no margin for error. It’s a mission to capture athletes’ quintessential moments and the world of sports photography is made up of snapshots of legendary moments frozen in time.

“Technique and technology make the best shots.” He explained that sports photographers understand their camera equipment and settings to instantly adapt and capture the best shots as the game moves swiftly. A renowned photojournalist from Nairobi, Sila Kiplagat, who covers prestigious sporting events like the Kenya Safari Rally also testified to the technology of Canon digital camera. He believed that sports photography would be impossible without the cutting-edge technology available today from companies like Canon that enable photographers to do justice to their craft. Sila said he had captured many timeless shots with the Canon EOS- 1D X Mark III, transporting viewers directly to the scene of action. “Such is the power of sports photography, and it is remarkable that we have ground-breaking technology that allows us to bring this to people,” Sila said. Meanwhile, while identifying the challenges faced by photographers in Africa, they said: “Being a photographer in Africa is tough, and one must keep at it until one can break out. Typically, sports photojournalists learn on the job as there are no sports photography modules in media training institutions.

“This is something that needs to be addressed to elevate the genre. Budding sports photojournalists should also be encouraged to cover grassroots sports to hone their skills and raise the profile of future sports talent. Finding a good mentor who can help to nurture one’s talent can also be helpful. “Another hurdle that African photographers face is the lack of earning potential, especially for freelancers. In general, photography and photographers on the continent are undervalued and underpaid, and opportunities are limited as international media agencies in Africa have their own photogra-phers. “Live sports coverage both on mainstream and social media has put more pressure on sports photographers.

It is increasingly important that African sports photojournalists have access to the latest technology to help them transmit images in realtime over WI-FI or data to their newsrooms helping to keep fans engaged throughout the game.” “Getting close with an ultrawide or fisheye lens enables you to put viewers in the thick of the action in a way that can’t be achieved with a telephoto lens. Taken on a Canon EOS- 1D X Mark III with a Canon EF 16-35mm f/2.8L III USM lens at 16mm, 1/30 sec, f/5.6 and ISO100,” Jorge Ferrari, an ace photographer said. He added: “Canon has long supported and encouraged sports photographers to capture the moment and create images that inspire, delight, and thrill. Whether it’s through Canon Master Class, a community of thousands of photographers and filmmakers dedicated to helping enthusiasts improve their skills, or Canon Professional Services, where professional photographers with membership receive exclusive benefits such as priority repair service, free backup equipment, discounts, etc.” In June 2022, the 69th running of the World Rally Championship (WRC) was held in Nairobi, Kenya.

One of the country’s most iconic sporting events, featuring more than 19 special stages, covering a total distance of 363.4km, unfolded across dusty roads, in unpredictable weather, and alongside abundant local wildlife, making it the most challenging and scenic leg of the WRC circuit Kenya’s rich motorsport heritage has led to the emergence of automotive photography with local enthusiasts using digital platforms and social media to pursue sports photography and showcase their work. In the same vein, Africa’s leading publication, Pan African Visions, and pioneer of innovative imaging products, Canon have invited sports, photography enthusiasts to participate in the ‘Capture the Action’ contest, a platform for people to showcase their talent and harness the power of visual storytelling. Interested participants can submit an original picture(s) on https://bit.ly/3ohnORn and get a chance to win Canon EOS R5, EOS R7 or PRO 200 printer. Images from the shortlisted winners will also be available to view in a virtual gallery hosted on Pan African Visions’ website and social channels.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...