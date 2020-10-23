CAP reports 24% drop in profit

Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP), one of Nigeria’s paint and decorative companies, has announced 24.4 per cent drop in its unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2020.

The company’s unaudited results obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange showed a profit after tax of N928 million the nine-month period as against N1.228 billion posted in 2019, representing a drop of 24.4 per cent.

Profit before tax of N1.364 billion was achieved in 9M 2020 as against N1,806 billion in 2019, amounting to a drop of 24.5 per cent and reflecting a decline of 850 basis points on profit before tax margin due to the decline in operating profit; and a 40.6 per cent decline in net finance income due to lower investment income yields compared to prior year.

Revenue grew by 3.7 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) to N5.989 billion in nine months 2020 from N5.777 billion, on account of volume growth of 10.8 per cent YoY despite the COVID-19 related disruptions in April and May.

Therevenueimprovement was driven by a strong Q3 performance, with revenue growth of 33.7 per cent Q-o-Q. Operating cash flow for the period was N285 million in 9M 2020, compared with N424million in 2019.

The company noted that it continued to maintain a strong cash position of N4.97 billion with a 15.0 per cent growth in cash and cash equivalents between December 2019 and September 2020, which provides a buffer for operational requirements.

Gross profit of N2.7 billion was achieved in 2020, reflecting a decline of 2.1 per cent YoY due to input cost escalation from supply chain disruptions, inflation and currency devaluation.

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director, David Wright, stated: “In the last quarter of 2019, CAP embarked on a new growth strategy focused on creating value for our shareholders and we are encouraged by the top line growth thus far.

