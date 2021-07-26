Business

CAP targets 25% market share in 5 years

The Managing Director of Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP), Mr. David Wright, has said the company will grow its market share to 25 per cent in the next three to five years.

 

Wright, who noted that the business combination between CAP Plc and Portland Paints Plc of creating value for the shareholders, said it had earned the mega firm 15 per cent market share currently.

 

Addressing financial journalists at a media chat with the executive management of CAP, Wright said the target would be achieved by broadening the company’s footprints geographically with the latest colour technology that will drive the future of the paint industry in Nigeria.

 

He stated that the strategy was to create significant presence in Nigeria and become the major player that the big global companies wants to dea  with.

 

“The paint industry in Nigeria is not massive so we think that it is probably about $2 million to $3 million and there are only a handful of players in the industry that you would consider to be a substantial business.

 

CAP is about 12 per cent in market share and Portland with about per cent per cent in market share, so when you bring the two together we have 15 per cent market share as at when the merger was finalised.

 

“We are the leaders in terms of turnover and we intend to push our market share to 25 per cent in terms of volume say next three years to 5 years.

 

“As the real estate business is growing faster in Nigeria. We are seeing growth prospect in the market which is great for the paint industry,”

 

Wright said. The Chief Marketing Officer, Mrs. Ifeoma Chuks-Adizue, explained that in the decorative space CAP was already a market leader in the premium market because of its leadership brands such as Dulux, Caplux, Sandtex, Hempel, among others.

 

Chuks-Adizue noted that in terms of return on investment, CAP had been the best performing company in the stock exchange with the highest share price and generally the best dividend paying stock.

 

Adding that bringing the two firms together will increase the size of the business and growth in earnings, the Chief Finance Officer, Mr.Yomi Aden,son noted that with the successful merger shareholders should expect all around value creation.

 

“Now we have two different entities underr the same umbrella, we speak one language, drive the same strategy, drive the same operation, we can control cost easily because we have one management us-

