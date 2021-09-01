Sports

Cape Verde no-show: Rohr blasts UK authorities over COVID-19 rules

…says Euro country hypocritical
Eagles’ camp bubbles as 25 players train yesterday

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has hit out at United Kingdom authority for its refusal to shift in its rules that prevented players from going to countries on its COVID- 19 Red List as World Cup qualifiers take centre stage in Africa. About seven first team players who are plying their trades in the UK will not feature in the Super Eagles’ second World Cup qualifying match against Cape Verde as the island nation is on the UK’s Red List for COVID-19. Rohr will be without Everton’s Alex Iwobi, Leicester City duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi. Also to be missing are Watford’s Oghene Etebo and William Troost-Ekong as well as the duo of Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun. The players will play the first game against Liberia on Friday in Lagos but won’t travel to Cape Verde for the second group game.

Efforts by football authorities in Nigeria and the Confederation of African Football to have the UK authorities to give allowance for African players that will be involved in World Cup qualifiers prove abortive. However, the Eagles coach hit out at the UK saying the country benefited from the rule change at Euros and hypocritically refused to give allowance in this instance. He said: “It’s difficult to understand why England, for example, were allowed exemptions for the Euros, but the UK won’t for these World Cup games.

“Theywereabletochangeeverythingatthe Euros when England hosted it, but they can’t do anything here for the World Cup players. “It’s extremely important for every country and decisions like this tarnish the competition. “We are preparing the team as best as possible, but we will not have some of our best players. “All our midfielders will not be there. Our central defence also will not be there. So it will not be easy against a very difficult team like Cape Verde.” Meanwhile, 24 players were involved in the team’s first training at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday.

They are Tyronne Ebuehi, Balogun, Ola Aina, Troost-Ekong, Maduka Okoye, Terem Moffi, Jamilu Collins, Valentine Ozornwafor, Innocent Bonke, Moses Simon, Shehu Abdullahi, Ahmed Musa, Samuel Kalu and Daniel Akpeyi. Others are, Adekunle Adeleke, Iwobi, Iheanacho, Etebo, Francis Uzoho, Henry Onyekuru, Chidera Ejuke, Kingsley Michael, Ndidi, Victor Osimhem and Kenneth Omeruo .

