Capital budget: DMO lists N225bn FGN bonds for auction

BORROWING The Federal Government has consistently relied on borrowings to finance some capital projects

 

To sustain funding of key projects as contained in the 2022 budget, the Debt Management Office (DMO), on Thursday, offered for pubic subscription via auction, three Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds valued at N225 billion.

 

Details of the debt offers posted at the official website of the debt agency are N75 billion, March 2025 FGN bond, at 13.53 per cent interest rate per annum (10 year re-opening), N75 billion, April 2032 FGN bond at 12.50 interest rate per annum (10- year re-opening), and lastly, N75 billion, January 2042 FGN bond, at 23 per cent interest rate per annum (20-year re-opening). The FGN bonds are offered at N1,000 per unit, subject to a minimum of N50 million and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter.

 

“For re-openings of previously issued bonds, successful bidders will pay a price corresponding to the yield-to-maturity bid that clears the volume being auctioned, plus any accrued interest on the instrument. “Interest is payable semi-annually, while the bullet repayment is on the maturity date,” the DMO said.

 

It said that the FGN bonds qualified as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act. “They also qualify as government securities within the meaning of Company Income Tax Act (CITA) and Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) for Tax Exemption for Pension Funds, among other investors. “They are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and qualify as a liquid asset for liquidity ratio calculation for banks. “FGN bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and charged upon the general assets of Nigeria,” it said.

 

The Director-General of Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, last month, reiterated Federal Government’s commitment towards bridging infrastructural deficit to increase job opportunities, enhance trade and attract foreign investors into the country. She spoke at the 4th National Budget Roundtable and Panel Discussion organised by Centre for Economic Policy and Development Research (CEPDeR), at Covenant University, Ogun State.

 

She noted that most of the critical infrastructure built by the Federal Government had been through borrowing from internal and external sources. Oniha said that government borrowing was not necessarily a bad thing as the International Monetary Fund states that “borrowing can enable countries to finance important development projects and programmes.

 

“Governments across the world borrow and debt levels have been on the rise even before COVID-19. “Nigeria is not peculiar in this regard as sustainable development requires a combination of fiscal and monetary policy actions that will ultimately involve structural reforms.

 

“Examples of such reforms will be increased national productivity, higher exports, improved infrastructure (physical and social), better security, low to moderate level of inflation, and stable to predictable exchange rates,” she said.

 

