Capital budget: FG set to release 25% to MDAs

Implementation of the 2021 budget (capital component) may soon start in earnest, following feelers gathered across ministries, department and agencies of government. Budget Office of the Federation in a memo sent to MDAs last week requested them to prepare 25 per cent of their capital projects approved in 2021.

Some finance/account officers of MDAs confirmed receipt of BOF’s memo mandating their institutions to prepare 25 per cent of approved capital projects (2021 budget) and send.

“We received BOF’s memo last week directing our office to prepare 25 per cent of our capital projects in the current budget and send. We have complied. I think we should be expecting first batch disbursement any moment. “BOF was emphatic about the urgency of the memo and it asked for prompt compliance,” the source said. Another account’s officer with a Federal Government regulatory agency confirmed receiving a similar memo. With extension, roll-over of 2020 capital budget implementation to March 31, 2021, implementation of capital component of 2021 budget was expected to have commenced on April 1, 2021 with funds released to MDAs to commence execution of capital projects approved for in the 2021 budget. Effort by this medium to get official position on status of 2021 budget (capital component) proved abortive. Director -General, Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze, did not respond to calls put across his line nor respond to an SMS forwarded to him on the status of capital component of 2021 budget. Same with Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed. President Muhammadu Buhari, on December 31, 2020, signed the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N13.588 trillion into law.

The budget estimate increased by N505.61 billion from the initial N13.082 billion presented by the president to the National Assembly earlier in October. Capital expenditure is N4.125 trillion and recurrent expenditure N5.64 trillion. In February this year, Ahmed said as of December 2020, the Federal Government recorded 89 per cent release to Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for capital component of the 2020 budget.

Ahmed, who disclosed this at an interactive session with the leadership of the National Assembly, said the 89 per cent was occasioned by the release of N1.74 trillion. She also revealed that N118.37 billion was also released for COVID-19 capital expenditure from the fund.

The Federal Government has been under revenue squeeze aftermath of COVID-19 challenge. A Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) monthly economic report realesed last week confirmed revenue drop in January 2021. It said Federal revenue dropped to N807.54 billion in January. This, it said, represented a decline of 12.8 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2020.

The report noted that the revenue fell below its benchmark, owing to the decline in non-oil receipts, which resulted from the lingering effects of COVID- 19 on business activities and shortfall in tax revenue. It said oil revenue contributed 45.4 per cent while non-oil revenue made up 54.6 per cent of the generated revenue in the month.

“Federally collected revenue in January 2021 was N807.54 billion. This was 4.6 per cent below the provisional budget benchmark and 12.8 per cent lower than the collection in the corresponding period of 2020,” the report said. “Oil and non-oil revenue constituted 45.4 per cent and 54.6 per cent of the total collection, respectively.

The modest rebound in crude oil prices in the preceding three months enhanced the contribution of oil revenue to total revenue, relative to the budget benchmark. “Non-oil revenue sources underperformed, owing to the shortfalls in collections from VAT, Corporate Tax, and FGN Independent revenue sources. Retained revenue of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) was lower-than-trend due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report noted.

The report noted that the Federal Government expenditure grew from N717.60 billion in December 2020 to N770.77 billion in January. It added that a fiscal deficit of N485.51 billion was recorded in the month under review.

Foreign exchange outflow through the economy also fell by 22.1 per cent and 57.1 per cent to $2.97 billion, from the levels of $3.81 billion and $6.92 billion respectively in the preceding month and the corresponding month of 2020. According to the report, “at N285.26 billion,

FGN’s retained revenue fell short of its programmed benchmark and collections in January 2020, by 41.3 per cent and 7.5 per cent, respectively.

“In contrast, the provisional aggregate expenditure of the FGN rose from N717.60 billion in December 2020 to N770.77 billion in the reporting period, but remained 14.4 per cent below the monthly target of N900.88 billion. “Fiscal operations of the FGN in January 2021 resulted in a tentative overall deficit of N485.51 billion.”

