Capital flight: FG mulls end to $5.7bn oil freight contract

The Federal Government has begun a plot to end capital flight by foreign contractors in oil freighting.

A document of the country’s Fleet Implementation Committee sighted by New Telegraph at the weekend, which stated this, added that the capital flight had already hit $5.7 in the last three years.

The committee was set up three years ago by the Federal Ministry of Transportation with a mandate to promote Nigerian ownership of ships and vessels to enable local companies take control of shipping business, which is in line with the economic diversification policy of the Federal Government.

Chairman of the committee, Mr. Hassan Bello, had earlier given this hint, noting that Nigeria was losing $1.9 billion every year to foreign ship owners.

He appealed for cooperation and support from all stakeholders, including the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, to encourage NNPC’s subsidiaries to always engage indigenous shipping companies in their businesses.

He urged NNPC to grant local shipping companies the right of first refusal in crude oil lifting contracts, saying it would help grow the economy and sustain their businesses.

Aside the efforts through the committee, the Federal Government has been making other frantic efforts through the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to cut down capital flights in other areas of the oil production value chain by foreign firms.

A former Chairman, Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria, Bank-Anthony Okoroafor, in a reaction to the capital flight, said that Nigeria lost more than $400 billion to this before the introduction of the nation’s Local Content Act of 2010.

“Before the Act, local content was less than five per cent. Most fabrication/engineering were done abroad. Rigs, vessels were mostly foreign owned. More than $400 billion capital flight with attendant unemployment figures,” he said.

The Act, Okoroafor continued, had enhanced capacity development and multiplier effect of domestication and domiciliation, adding: “it has increased local content from less than five per cent to above 38 per cent today.

“The entrepreneurial spirit has grown. Nigerian ownership of assets, rigs, vessels and equipment has grown in tremendous proportion. We now coat pipes in Nigeria.

“Feats considered impossible has been achieved. We have even gone as far as integrating a floating production storage and offloading, FPSO, in Nigeria – first of its kind by Total. Manpower development has increased and reduced reliance on expatriate workforce. There has been increase in indigenous participation in all aspects of the oil & gas value chain. Increase in quality employment generation and income,” he said.

“The current low volatility in the global market has impacted negatively on the nation’s economy. Activity is very low. Difficulty in sustaining capabilities already built. We see service providers dropping experienced and well trained hands. We should not allow this to happen.

“We need to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), so that all the ambiguity associated with our oil and gas should be laid to rest. It will spell out with clarity all the fiscal terms and policies.”

Meanwhile, NNPC has expressed its readiness to support the indigenous shipping firms to enjoy greater patronage and participation in the oil and gas maritime business in Nigeria.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, gave the assurance while playing host to members of the Nigerian Fleet Implementation Committee who paid a working visit to the NNPC Towers, Abuja.

Kyari said with the scale of the corporation’s activities in the maritime sector, NNPC would get more active in the affairs of the Fleet Management Committee with a view to strengthening the synergy between the corporation and the private sector.

“We believe in this process, we will ensure that Nigerian ships enjoy a greater patronage in the business henceforth,” Kyari assured.

Also, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who also promised to support the NNPC for the new effort to end capital flight, stated that the government would soon add that to its long list of achievements.

He listed some key achievements of the sector to include the signing of the Final Investment Decision for NLNG Train 7 project, the commencement of the AKK pipeline project championed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and implementation of the deregulation of the downstream sector of the petroleum industry, among others.

Other notable accomplishments include the completion and commissioning of the 17-storey headquarters building of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and commissioning of the Waltersmith modular refinery, developed with 30 percent equity from the NCDMB.

Sylva explained that the sector recorded sterling achievements because the various agencies were managed by competent chief executives and they collaborated effectively among themselves.

He expressed optimism that more outstanding results would be recorded in the sector in 2021.

