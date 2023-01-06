Capital Flight: Toyota, milking Nigeria of billions of dollars annually – Development Expert

A development strategist and politician, Mr. Chyma Anthony has accused Japanese automobile giant, Toyota of ripping Nigeria of billions of dollars annually through the massive import of their vehicles into the country. Anthony, a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and its candidate for Imo East Senatorial District (Owerri zone) in the 2023 poll, said the huge funds expended by the federal, state and local governments on the purchase of various brands of Toyota luxury and utility vehicles every year, amounts to huge capital flight.

He stated that the huge capital flight out of Nigeria into the coffers of Toyota in the name of car importation is enough to place every unemployed Nigerian on N100, 000 social benefits monthly. Anthony averred that about seven out of every 10 vehicles on Nigerian roads are Toyota products, meaning that about N8 million made from each N10 million gotten from car importation goes to the Japanese automaker. He expressed disappointment that in spite of the huge profits made from car sales in Nigeria Toyota has vehemently refused to open a functional manufacturing or assembly plant in Nigeria.

“This shocking reality which has not been probed by the National Assembly is the reason Nigerians in 2023 must demand for a fresh crop of lawmakers who are ready to get for Nigerians what naturally belongs to them through effective, proactive and efficient representation. “In 2016, Toyota, out of persuasion, tried to open an ‘imaginary’ plant in Lagos. They rolled out a Toyota Hiace or so on a one-off push, and stopped operations. President Muhammadu Buhari in Yokohama, Japan at a business roundtable in 2019 pleaded with Toyota to open a car plant in Nigeria, this fell on deaf ears despite huge patronage from our country.”

