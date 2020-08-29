News

Capital Inflow drops by 78.6% to $1.29bn –NBS

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

A report of Nigeria’s Capital Inflow for second quarter of 2020 released yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that capital inflow (FDI) went down by 78.6 per cent to $1.29bn in the second quarter of this year compared to $5.82bn recorded same period in 2019.

The figure indicates a decline of capital inflow by $4.53billion in one year, while Lagos State topped the destination of capital investment flow in the country. A breakdown of the data shows the largest amount of capital importation by type was received through other investments, which accounted for 58.77 per cent ($761.03 million) of total capital imported. Also on Capital Importation by type Loans dominated at $726m, representing 30 per cent increase against the first quarter of 2019 and down 32 year on year. Money Market Instruments also fell by 90 per cent on yearly comparison and 91 per cent quarter on quarter at $332.07m.

NBS said Portfolio Investment followed as it accounted for 29.76 per cent representing $385.32m. During the period, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) accounted for 11.47% of the total capital inflow at $148.59m. By countries contribution, the United Kingdom was Nigeria’s highest contributor to capital investment with $428.83m. The UK contribution accounted for 33.12 per cent of the total capital inflow in the quarter under review, NBS said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Serbia: Police fire tear gas as protesters try to storm parliament building

Posted on Author Reporter

  Police fired tear gas at hundreds of demonstrators who tried to storm Serbia’s parliament on Friday, the fourth night of protests against the president’s increasingly authoritarian rule. Demonstrators, who were defying a ban on mass gatherings amid a spike in coronavirus infections, threw bottles, rocks and flares at the police guarding the parliament building in Belgrade. […]
News

Imo unveils plans to reopen schools

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Imo State yesterday unveiled plans to reopen schools shut in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic as major stakeholders in the state have begun thinkering with modalities for reopening schools. The government said that it would soon meet with stakeholders in the education sector, including parents and heads of private and public schools to collectively work […]
News

AMCON takes over Pan Ocean assets over N240bn debt

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Uga

The Federal High Court, presided over by Justice A.M. Liman, yesterday ordered the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) and its assignee to take over all the assets of Everest Nominees Limited and Dr. Bolaji Ogundare, a subsidiary of Pan Ocean Group. suit is between AMCON vs Everest Nominees Limited, and Dr. Bolaji Ogundare, a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: