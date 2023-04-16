Capital market stakeholders to brainstorm on deepening ETFs

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in collaboration with key capital market stakeholders will be organising a workshop to address the major challenges and opportunities in the Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) market. “The conference will provide an overview of the ETF Securities framework in Nigeria and enlighten market participants on the regulatory framework of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) around ETFs,” said Clifford Akpolo, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, NGX. “It also aims to resolve the challenges experienced by issuers in the Nigerian ETF market.

We believe the conference will further complement our efforts to boost liquidity and increase retail participation in the capital market.” Those to speak at the event are Dayo Obisan, Executive Commissioner, Operations, SEC; Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Capital Markets, NGX; Adele Hattingh, Manager, Business Development and Exchange Traded Products, Johannesburg Stock Exchange; Adeyinka Shonekan, Executive Director, Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc; and Oladele Sotubo. CEO, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management.

Also featuring on the panel are Ike Onyia, CEO, FBN Quest Asset Management; Oyelade Eigbe, Managing Director, Vetiva Fund Managers Limited; Aigbovbiose Aig-Imoukhuede, President, Fund Managers Association of Nigeria and CEO, Coronation Asset Management; Nornah Awoh, Chief Equity Analyst/ CEO, Palesa Capital Markets Associates. The panel would be moderated by Wole Famurewa, Markets Editor, West Africa, CNBC Africa. The NGX ETFs Conference themed “ETFs in the Nigerian Capital Market: Opportunities and Challenges” will hold virtually on Wednesday, 19 April 2023.