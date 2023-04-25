‘Capital market well positioned to aid 2023 budget’

The Securities and Exchange Commission has expressed the firm belief that the Nigerian capital market, being an organised and specialised financial market that drives capital mobilisation through domestic savings and foreign capital inflows, is well positioned for the realisation of the objectives of the 2023 Budget of Fiscal Consolidation and Transition.

This was stated by Director-General of SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, in an interview in Abuja at the weekend. Yuguda disclosed that the Nigerian equities market ended the year on a positive note as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI), which started at 42,716.40points, ended the year 2022 at 51,251.06 points, indicating a 19.98 percent growth, while the FMDQ, despite the headwinds in the economy, recorded a total market turnover of N199.88 trillion by year-end, which was an increase of half percentage point compared to N198.93 trillion in 2021.

While stating that 2022 was a turbulent one that brought with it increased inflationary pressure and consequent increase in interest rates for the global economy, he, however, expressed optimism that inflationary pressures would be managed in the not too distant future.

He stated that the global stock market posted its biggest annual drop since the 2008 financial crisis, with the MSCI World Index of stocks losing about a fifth of its value during 2022, the worst performance in 14 years. “Last year, the Nigerian economy faced several challenges, including worsening inflation, rising unemployment, huge fiscal deficit, insecurity, and floods.

Additionally, oil theft and volatility in oil prices led to difficulties in foreign exchange management. In an attempt to tame inflation, the CBN raised the monetary policy rate four times during the year, increasing the cost of financing for businesses and dampening corporate activity and performance.

“Despite these challenges, the Nigerian economy grew by 3.52 per cent (year- on-year) in real terms, driven mainly by the services sector, which recorded a growth of 5.69 per cent and contributed 56.27 per cent to the aggregate GDP.”