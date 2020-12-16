Capital market yearning for more listing

More company listing on the capital market and increase in number of products are needed to deepen the local bourse. CHRIS UGWU writes

The Nigerian Stock Exchange remains a predominantly equities-driven market with certain sectors dominating trading and market capitalisation. On the Main Board, the Financial Services sector leads the pack of the board’s total market capitalisation while Consumer Goods are a close second.

However of recent, bond trading has been on the rise through the issuance of bonds by the Federal Government. But it is clear, especially since the slide in the values of the exchange in 2008, that efforts, including more instruments, are required to improve the fortunes, attraction, and experience of investors in the Nigerian stock market.

This will also help to reduce the current problem of shallowness and lack of breadth in the capital market as less than 30 per cent of listed equities are currently actively traded, while the NSE offers only basic products.

Following the sustainable depression, market operators have always believed that for the local bourse to restore its past glory as an engine room of economic development, the regulatory environment in the Nigerian capital market would need to be reviewed in order to attract large firms, especially from telecommunications and oil and gas sectors of the economy to list on the exchange.

It is believed that an enabling business environment, policies that promote ease of doing business and market forces in line with best practices are key factors that could encourage companies to list on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Analysts have continued to crave for connection between critical sectors of the economy and the capital market in order to broaden the market and create avenues for Nigerians to partake in the wealth creation process.

Upstream oil firms like Shell, Chevron and telecommunications firm like Globalcom are yet to list on the Nigerian market, despite the huge returns they reap from the economy.

The clamour for more products and listing on the capital market remains germane as it would help to deepen the market, especially now that there is growing concerns over the number of companies that have delisted from the bourse.

In Nigeria, about 115 companies have been delisted from the NSE in the last 18 years either voluntarily or involuntarily. This has become a source of worry to both the regulators and shareholders.

115 firms delisted in 18yrs

A total of 115 quoted companies have been delisted from the official list of NSE between 2002 and 2020 (18 years), according to a report obtained from the exchange by the New Telegraph.

Investigation by New Telegraph showed that while some firms were delisted for violating post-listing requirements or due to merger and acquisition, others, however, chose to delist voluntarily when they no longer have the capacity to to play in the capital market.

It was also found out that most of the companies that delisted voluntarily from the bourse cited harsh economic climate and parent company buy-out as reasons.

Some of these companies that have been delisted include Pinnacle Point Group Plc, Afroil Plc, Starcomms Plc, Big Treat Plc, Starcomms Plc, Nigeria Wire & Cable Plc, Nigerian Sewing Machine Manufacturing Plc, Stokvis Nigeria Plc, Jos International Breweries, West Africa Glass Industries Plc, Navitues Energy Plc, Nigerian Ropes Plc, P.S Mandrides Plc, African Paints (Nigeria) Plc ,Afrik Pharmaceuticals Plc, among others.

Seven companies were delisted during year 2019. They include Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, Diamond Bank Plc, New Rest ASL Nigeria Plc, First Aluminum Nigeria Plc, Skye Bank Plc, Fortis Microfinance Bank Plc and Dangote Flour Mills Plc.

While AG Leventis Nigeria Plc, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria and Continental Reinsurance Plc were delisted in January 2020, Anino International Plc was delisted in October 2020 and Law Union and Rock Insurance Plc delisted this November.

However, the trend has continued as shareholders of one of the leading oil and firm, 11 Plc (formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc), recently approved the delisting of the oil firm.

Shareholders’ worry

Reacting to the development, shareholders lamented the delisting of companies by the regulatory authorities, noting that it lacks protection of shareholders’ funds.

The shareholders, who lamented that investors, especially domestic retail investors, always suffered significant losses whenever companies are delisted, said there was the need for the exchange to provide more information about how it arrived at its decision.

The Chairman, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Boniface Okezie, said: “Unfortunately, the Nigerian Stock Exchange is not communicating with shareholders. As they delist these companies, they don’t care for the fate of shareholders that they are meant to protect.”

Okezie argued that while the exchange said it was protecting the shareholders, the move had been to the detriment of shareholders in the long run, especially if the companies were going concerns but having difficulties submitting their financials.

Okezie, who described the move as hostile, said there were many questions left unanswered.

He said: “The NSE needs to go all out to find out the exact state of the companies. To find out if they can overcome their problems in a short while rather than taking the hostile decision to delist them.”

Okezie said that market regulators must pursue friendly policies and initiatives to push the market forward.

He said that the bank nationalisation to a large extent affected investor confidence in the market, adding that the current leadership of SEC and NSE had done well with the introduction of various initiatives and zero tolerance for fraudulent capital market operators.

Shareholders under the aegis of Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), who also bemoaned the delisting companies by the regulatory authorities, said it did not augur well for average investors and the nation’s capital market.

National Coordinator Emeritus, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Sir Sunny Nwosu, said: “Yes, there are some (of the companies) that look dilapidated and there are some for which I think they (the exchange) should have done a lot of consultation, especially with the shareholders because we have suffered a lot in the system.”

He said that there was need for friendly policies and regulation by capital market regulators.

Nwosu said that lack of proper compensation for investors that lost their funds during the market meltdown contributed to poor investor confidence in the market, whereas brokers were given forbearance package.

Mr. Moses Igbrude, ISAN’s former Publicity Secretary, noted that issues of penalties must be readdressed by market operators for confidence building.

Igbrude said that some companies had delisted from the exchange due to penalties while new companies were afraid to list.

SEC seeks more listings, products

SEC is exploring various avenues to bring more companies to list on the capital market and to increase the number of products in the market.

The commission said the initiative would raise the market capitalisation of the NSE and contribute to the development of the nation’s economy.

The Director-General, SEC, Lamido Yuguda, disclosed this during the 2020 Annual workshop of the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) which was held in Lagos recently.

Yuguda, who was represented by the Director, Lagos Zonal Office, SEC, Mr Stephen Falomo, said the commission took some strategic initiatives to boost market activities and crystallise the growth of the Nigerian capital market.

According to him, SEC has continued to leverage on its business continuity plan and those of its operators to ensure that capital market activities are carried out during this period with little or no disruption.

Yuguda assured stakeholders that the commission would be making more deliberate efforts towards attracting retail investors back into the market.

“Currently, investors with multiple accounts are being allowed to consolidate their accounts into a single one and claim their accrued dividends.

“This is in a bid to encourage more domestic participation in the market. In deepening the market, we are exploring various avenues to increase the number of companies and instruments in our market thereby raising the market capitalisation.

“We believe this is necessary for our market to continue to contribute its quota to the development of our nation’s national economy,” he said.

Speaking further, the SEC boss revealed that the commission was set to embark on reduction of time to market to ensure it dislodges bureaucratic bottlenecks encountered in raising funds from the market.

“This key initiative involves the ease of administrative procedures from the point of registration of market instruments with the commission to actualising funds raised from the general investing public in order to create efficiency,” Yuguda said.

According to him, the commission is currently improving its surveillance system to identify any form of malpractice in the market.

Last line

In as much as the clamour for more listing and products on the capital market are worthwhile, the Nigerian market on its part needs to speed up its evolution process and become more like its counterparts in other economies by adjusting its business and economic models from being only a source of raising capital for listed firms to one that creates economic linkages

Like this: Like Loading...