News

Cappi’s Final Landing: Okunbo Family Shares Last Moments with Patriarch

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In a small gathering and a special moment strictly for the family of the patriarch, Captain Idahosa Okunbo Wells – a philanthropic giant and Edo people’s hero – was laid to his final resting place.

The short service, which included a grand procession closely followed by his family, held at the Wells Hosa Greenhouse Farm, a first of its kind commercially successful and indigenously owned greenhouse farm in the country.

He was accompanied by a few to a specially built and grand mausoleum at the centre of the premises, a memorial place that would be his final home.

The service was conducted by Apostle Goodheart Ekwueme, who encouraged the family to partake in the dust-to-dust ritual after a brief announcement of the interment.

The solemn service ended when Captain was lowered to the ground, and the family bowed out with their last respects to a man that had changed his world and father that would remain with his children forever.

Although Captain is no more, the family were sure that his spirit still lives on.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Brazil nears .4m COVID-19 deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazil is on the verge of registering 400,000 coronavirus deaths this week, after the Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 3,163 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 398,185. Brazil is quickly catching up with the world’s worst death toll in the United States, which has seen more than 570,000 […]
News Top Stories

FG to shutdown Third Mainland Bridge for another 72 hours from Friday

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, yesterday announced another three days of total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge for another round of delicate expansion joints replacement. Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone that the shutdown would take effect from midnight on Friday to midnight of Monday, […]
News

CJN lambasts invited Chief Judges over conflicting judgements

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

… says Judiciary will no longer condone any judge to tarnish its image * NJC to suo moto investigate 3 Judges over grant of ex parte orders The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammadu Monday came heavily on seven invited Chief Judges that were invited over conflicting judgement emanating from their courts. The CJN […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica