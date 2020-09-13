News

Capri-Sun reiterates superior quality in new campaign

Capri-Sun, the number one kids’ drink worldwide, has launched a new integrated marketing campaign to reiterate its’ “clean recipe” superior proposition, confirming it as a healthy, naturally tasty, and satisfying option for Nigerian parents looking to buy a quality juice drink for their children.

 

A ‘clean recipe’ essentially means foods or beverages made with no artificial colours, no artificial sweeteners, no artificial flavours, and no preservatives.

 

The integrated marketing campaign which will be deployed on Television, OOH, Print, and Digital platforms comes at a time of increasing scrutiny by parents who desire to ensure the product choices they make for their children are the ones that are really healthy

